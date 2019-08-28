Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will join a long list of athletes who have appeared in “ESPN The Magazine’s” annual Body Issue.

On newsstands Sept. 6, the third-year lineman will join PGA golfer Brooks Koepka, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, a former Ohio State Buckeye, and others from across a broad variety of sports, including the WNBA, CrossFit and surfing.

Garrett looked unblockable for the Browns in training camp, something he’s attributed to having dropped 10 pounds from an already lean frame.

This season, the former Texas A&M Aggie will play at about 262 pounds.