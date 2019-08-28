Running back Kareem Hunt will be barred from the Browns’ facility starting at 4 p.m. Saturday as he begins to serve his eight-game league suspension, but receiver Antonio Callaway will be granted access to team headquarters during his four-game suspension, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Tuesday he hoped Callaway would be permitted to be around his teammates. Callaway can attend meetings, but is not allowed to practice or play, McCarthy said.

“If we were in fact able to do it, it would be because one of the good reasons will be because Antonio is recovering from an ankle injury,” Kitchens said. “To make sure that he gets the proper medical care and stuff like that and the treatment, that would benefit the person as much as anything.”

The league’s rushing champion in 2017 as a rookie with the Chiefs, Hunt received the suspension because of physical altercations with a woman in downtown Cleveland and a man in Put-in-Bay last year. He won’t be allowed to play until Nov. 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

News of Callaway’s suspension for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy broke during training camp on Aug. 9.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time," Callaway said in a statement released by the Browns. "I know there’s nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions."

Days before that, offensive coordinator Todd Monken told the media that Callaway had reported to training camp out of shape, explaining why he was not getting reps with the first team offense.

