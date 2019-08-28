FIRESTONE FALCONS

League: City Series

Coach: Eric Mitchell, fifth season at Firestone; 18th overall

Coach’s record: 14-27 at Firestone; 46-124 overall

2018 record: 3-7, 3-2

Players to watch: Kavaughn Lee, Sr., SS-TE; Trovon Davis, Sr., LB-RB; Jason Brooks, Sr., DB-WR; Daren Cornelius, Sr., DB-WR; Jahiem Moore-Shaw, Jr., DL-OL; Wallace Lockett, Jr., DL-OL; Alex Knight, Jr., DB-WR; Deron Postway, Jr., DB-RB; Cordin Williams, Soph., DL-OL; Lamareon Carmichael, Soph., QB; Mike Davis, Soph., DB-QB; Michael Chambers, Jr., OL-DL

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;at Green;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Copley;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;at Lakeview;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Buchtel at Ellet;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Massillon;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;North at InfoCision Stadium;;7 p.m.

Oct. 10;;East at Ellet;;7 p.m.

Oct 18;;Kenmore-Garfield at Ellet;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Wooster;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;at Ellet;;7 p.m.

KENMORE-GARFIELD RAMS

League: City Series

Coach: Kemp Boyd, third season with merged school after three seasons as Kenmore coach

Coach’s record: 5-25 in three seasons as Kenmore coach; 3-17 as Kenmore-Garfield coach

2018 record: 1-9, 1-4

Players to watch: Austin Drouhard, Jr., OL-DL; Bryce Owens, Jr., OL-DL; Marshall Thomas, Jr., OL-DL; Lamont Evans, Sr., WR-DB; Dwayne Grandison, Sr., RB-DB; Keshawn Jordan, RB-DB; Da’Meire Kidd, Soph., RB-DB; Chale Johnson, Sr., RB-DB; Jonathan Dilworth, Jr., OL-DL; Deror Wilson, Jr., QB; Kyjuan Brown, Jr., RB-LB; Jayvon Fisher, Fr., RB-LB; Jaemeir Gooden, Sr., OL-DL; Jeff Cox, Sr., TE-LB

Schedule:

Aug. 31;;Coventry;;4 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Lisbon Beaver;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;at Springfield;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;at Toledo Scott;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Ellet;;7 p.m.

Oct. 5;;East at Kenmore;;noon

Oct. 12;;at Buchtel;;noon

Oct. 18;;Firestone at Ellet;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Salem;;7 p.m.

Nov. 2;;North at Kenmore;;noon

NORTH VIKINGS

League: City Series

Coach: Sonil Haslam, fourth season

Coach’s record: 0-30

2018 record: 0-10, 0-5

Players to watch: Moses Epps, Sr., TE-LB; Demetrious Williams, Jr., OG-DE; Helton Culver, Sr., TB-DB; Tyler Greer, Jr., QB-DB; Mykel King, Soph., WR-FS; James Ware, Jr., LB-TE; Donovan Ware, Jr., LB-TE; Adonis Clay, Jr., SS-WR; Robert Tatyl, Jr., OG-NG; Alex Vang, Jr., C-NT; Amarei Avent, Jr., OT-DE; Derrick Smerk, Sr., OT-NG; Kanye Lamb, Soph., LB-FB; Po Sho, Soph., FB-LB; Stacey Anderson, Sr., LB-TB

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;at Windham;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Orrville;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;at Canton South;;7 p.m.

Sept. 21;;Ellet at Kenmore;;noon

Sept 28;;at Buchtel;;noon

Oct. 4;;Firestone at InfoCision Stadium;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Western Reserve Academy at Ellet;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at St. Thomas Aquinas;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;East at Ellet;;7 p.m.

Nov. 2;;at Kenmore;;noon