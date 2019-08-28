Curve 8, RubberDucks 1

The Curve roughed up six RubberDucks pitchers to take the third game of the teams' four-game series Wednesday in Altoona, Pa.

After being shut out the previous two games, the Ducks (60-75) took their first lead of the series when Alexis Pantoja singled to right to score Trenton Brooks in the second inning.

But the Curve (68-67) answered with three runs off Ducks starter Adam Scott (4-5) in the third and added on in the fourth when Chris Shapre hit a two-run home run off reliever Ben Krauth for a 5-1 lead.

The Curve then scored three more runs in the fifth off Danny Salazar, who gave up a two RBI hits and allowed another run on a wild pitch.

The Ducks generated just six singles off Altoona starter Sean Brady (5-12), who walked one and struck out three in seven innings.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com