CANTON MCKINLEY BULLDOGS



League: Federal League

Coach: Marcus Wattley, first season at McKinley; third overall

Coach's record: 17-9

2018 record: 9-3, 5-1

Players to watch: Dariun Chine, Jr., LB; Terrell Dillworth, Jr., WR; Brandon Foster, Jr. RB; Lameir Garrett, Sr., RB; Chase Habib, Sr., OL-DL; Odin Kisner, Jr., OL-DL; Jonah Lytle, Jr., DB; Stefan Monahan, Soph., OL-DL; Bradley Newman, Sr., OL-DL; D.J. Owens, Sr., OL-DL; Brian Pinkney, Jr., DB; Jasper Robinson, Sr., WR; Jalen Ross, Sr., WR-DB; Joseph Saipaia, Sr., LB; Chamber Stokes-Williams, Sr., DB; Bradley Walden LB 5-10 210 Sr.

Schedule:

Aug. 31;;Warren Harding;;7 p.m.

Sept. 7;;Buchtel;;7 p.m.

Sept. 14;;Howard Woodson (Va.);;7 p.m.

Oct. 21;;at Green;;7 p.m.

Sept. 28;;North Canton Hoover;;7 p.m.

Oct. 5;;at Lake;;7 p.m.

Oct. 12;;Jackson;;7 p.m.

Oct. 19;;at GlenOak;;7 p.m.

Oct. 26;;Perry;;7 p.m.

Nov. 2;;at Massillon;;2 p.m.

GLENOAK GOLDEN EAGLES

League: Federal League

Coach: Beau Balderson, first season at GlenOak; 15th overall

Coach's record: 81-61-1

2018 record: 1-9, 0-6

Players to watch: Ricky Adams, Jr., WR-DB; Tyler Armstead, Sr., WR-DB; Gabe Baldon, Jr., OL-DL; Kevin Campbell, Jr., OL-DL; JT Cooke, Jr., QB; Zach Dimmerling, Jr., OL-DL; Ben Esporite, Jr., TE-DL; Leeshawn Johnson, Sr., TB-LB; Christian Lopes, Jr., FB-OLB; Dylan Marco, Sr., FB-LB; Colby Metz, Sr., OL-DL; Jamiel Randle, Sr., WR-DB; Kindel Richardson, Sr., QB-DB; Dylan Philpott, Jr., OL-DL; Luke Tyler, Jr., TB-OLB; Elliott Zoldan, Sr., TE-DL

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;John Adams (Ind.);;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Massillon;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Austintown Fitch;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;North Canton Hoover;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Green;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;Jackson;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Canton McKinley;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Lake;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;at Perry;;7 p.m.

GREEN BULLDOGS

League: Federal League

Coach: Mark Geis, first season at Green, eighth overall

Coach’s record: 30-43 at Rootstown and Kent Roosevelt

2018 record: 1-9, 1-5

Players to watch: Porter Flinn, Sr., RB-LB; Jackson Weiss, Sr., WR-LB; Garret Chiofolo, Sr., OL-DL; Michael Mullin, Jr., WR-DB; Kellar Bowlin, Sr., OL-DL; Beau Bartlebaugh, Sr., K; Dylan Davis, Sr., LB-S-RB; Andrew Shelton, Sr., LB-DL-OL; Jermaine Banks Jr., Sr., DB-WR; Tyson Steele, Sr., DB-LB-WR; Colin Somerday, Sr., DB-WR; Brett Sukie, Sr., LB-TE; Preston Flinn, Sr., DB-TE; Brendan Pittman, Sr., OL-DL

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Firestone;;7 p.m.

Sept. 7;;Brecksville;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Louisville;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;at Canton McKinley;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;GlenOak;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;Canton Central Catholic;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Perry;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;North Canton Hoover;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Jackson;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Lake;;7 p.m.

JACKSON POLAR BEARS

League: Federal League

Coach: Tim Budd, fifth season at Jackson, ninth overall

Coach's record: 26-16 at Jackson, 58-29 overall

2018 record: 6-4, 3-3

Players to watch: Joe Ackerman, Sr., OL-DL; Ethan Adkins, Sr., RB-LB; Jayden Baker, Jr., RB-LB; Nate Baumoel, Sr., RB-LB; Brett Blauner, Jr., TE-DB; Drew Boggs, Sr., WR-DB; Corwin Craddieth, Jr., RB-LB; Jack Dennis, Sr., WR-LB; Carlos Elias, Sr., OL-DL; Johnny Kulich, Jr., WR-DB; Blake Pearsall, Sr., WR-DB; Alex Roth, Sr., OL-DL; Jake Ryan, Sr., WR-DB; Victor Shott, Sr., RB-LB; Randy Torrence, Sr., TE-LB; Donny Woodward, Sr., TE-DL

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;East;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;Mayfield;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Boardman;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Perry;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Lake;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at GlenOak;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Canton McKinley;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Canton Central Catholic;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Green;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;North Canton Hoover;;7 p.m.