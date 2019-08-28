ALLIANCE AVIATORS

League: Eastern Buckeye Conference

Coach: Seth Whiting, fourth season

Coach's record: 21-11

2018: 7-4, 6-0

Players to watch: Brandon Alexander, Jr., QB-DB; Daiveon Baker, Sr., RB-DB; Dylan Bugara, Jr., WR-DB-P; Andrew Datz, Jr., TE-DL; Nick Deack, Sr., K; Braidyn Hartsoe, Jr., QB-WR-DB-LB; Jhon Howard, Jr., RB-WR-LB; Nick Oldfield, Sr., OL-DL; J'dynn Seals, Sr., WR-DB; Michael Sines, Sr., WR-DB; Jeff Talbert, Sr., RB-WR-DB; Jeremiah Thompson, Jr., OL-DL; Jarrod Watson, Sr., RB-LB

Outlook: Junior quarterback Brandon Alexander showed maturation as a runner and passer as a first-year starter during his sophomore season. He is expected to assume more of a leadership role this year. J'dynn Seals is a playmaker at wide receiver and at defensive back. Coach Seth Whiting has established a winning culture in his first three years on the job, highlighted by successive playoff appearances for the first time in school history.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Hubbard;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;Niles McKinley;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;at Chardon;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;West Branch;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Canfield;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Canton South;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Salem;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Carrollton;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Minerva;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;at Marlington;;7 p.m.

CHIPPEWA CHIPPS

League: Wayne County Athletic League

Coach: Mike Bohley, seventh season

Coach's record: 44-22

2018 record: 6-4, 5-2 WCAL

Players to watch: Christian Moyer, Soph. QB-LB; Carlton Miller, Sr., G-DE; Jimmy White, Jr. OT-DT; Jason Cramer, Sr. WR-CB; Ty Mingle, Sr. G-DT; Tanyon Franks, Sr. WR-DB; Dylan Brown, Sr., RB-S; Zach Moyer, Sr., TE-DE; Jacob Simmons, Jr., OT; Kyle Heart, Fr. C; Collin Knotts, Sr., DT

Outlook: Despite the loss of 14 seniors, Bohley and crew are excited about the upcoming season. Yes, there are questions to answer and youth to be served, but the mix of upperclassmen and talented youth have Bohley optimistic. “Many of the guys we lost off of last year’s team were major contributors. But we’re excited with the fact that there are such a large amount of new faces that came out this year,” he said. “Our depth has really been a pleasant surprise."

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;at Crestwood;;7 p.m.

Sep. 6;;Norton;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Tuslaw;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Waynedale;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Dalton;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;Smithville;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;at Hillsdale;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Northwestern;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Rittman;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Norwayne;;7 p.m.

CVCA ROYALS

League: Principals Athletic Conference

Coach: Dan Larlham, fifth season

Coach's record: 15-26

2018 record: 7-4, 5-2

Players to watch: Breslin Walker, Sr., DL-OL; Dylan Hall, Sr., DL-OL; Shane Douglas, Sr., DL-RB; David DiBlasi, Sr., LB-OL; Kyle Snider, Fr., LB-RB; Austen Williams, Sr. DB-WR; Mike Bevington, Jr., QB; Noah Atwood, Soph., LB-WR

Outlook: “I love our schedule because it’s a challenge, and I love our conference because it’s a challenge,” Larlham said. “But our guys know what it’s like to win football games, especially in our conference. If enough things go our way, we can win the conference. I’m trying to preach to my guys right now that last year is gone, and the only thing we have right now is our next rep of work, and we’re looking to improve on every single rep. Hopefully, that translates into enough wins.”

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;at Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;Aurora;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Revere;; 7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Triway;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Fairless;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;Northwest;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Orrville;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Tuslaw;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Loudonville;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;at Manchester;;7 p.m.

GREEN BULLDOGS

League: Federal League

Coach: Mark Geis, first season at Green, eighth overall

Coach’s record: 30-43 at Rootstown and Kent Roosevelt

2018 record: 1-9, 1-5

Players to watch: Porter Flinn, Sr., RB-LB; Jackson Weiss, Sr., WR-LB; Garret Chiofolo, Sr., OL-DL; Michael Mullin, Jr., WR-DB; Kellar Bowlin, Sr., OL-DL; Beau Bartlebaugh, Sr., K; Dylan Davis, Sr., LB-S-RB; Andrew Shelton, Sr., LB-DL-OL; Jermaine Banks Jr., Sr., DB-WR; Tyson Steele, Sr., DB-LB-WR; Colin Somerday, Sr., DB-WR; Brett Sukie, Sr., LB-TE; Preston Flinn, Sr., DB-TE; Brendan Pittman, Sr., OL-DL

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Firestone;;7 p.m.

Sept. 7;;Brecksville;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Louisville;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;at Canton McKinley;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;GlenOak;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;Canton Central Catholic;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Perry;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;North Canton Hoover;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Jackson;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Lake;;7 p.m.

MANCHESTER PANTHERS

League: Principals Athletic Conference0

Coach: Jim France, 48th season at Manchester; 49th season overall

Coach’s record: 392-125-4 overall, 389-118-4 at Manchester, 3-7 at Coventry

2018 record: 9-4, 5-2

Players to watch: Ethan Wright, Sr., RB-QB-WR-S-LB; Hunter Foster, Sr., RB-WR-DB-LB; Caleb Noirot, Sr., OL-DL; Jared Knight, Sr., CB-WR; Kolby Soles, Jr., WR-TE-DE; Riley Soles, Soph., WR-CB; Jadon Johnston, Soph., OG-LB; Pierce Adey, Sr., K-P; Jordan Schindewolf, Soph., WR-DB; Josiah Cox, Soph., OL-MLB

Outlook: France, the all-time leader in coaching wins in Ohio high school football history, enters this season eight victories shy of 400 in his career. Manchester will once again feature Wright on offense, defense and special teams; and Foster is a solid contributor on offense and defense. “Ethan and Hunter had almost 4,000 yards between the two of them last season,” France said. Manchester reached the Division V playoffs in 2018, the program’s 24th postseason appearance under France since 1989. The Panthers return six starters on defense — Wright, Foster, Knight, both Soleses and Johnston. The offense will feature three returning starters — Wright, Foster and Noirot. “We are going to be pretty young,” France said. “We have one offensive lineman coming back [in Noirot]. We have got two great running backs, so we have got to try to do what we can to take advantage of the experience at running back and the lack of experience on the offensive line. We are going to have to develop some really young kids.”

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Columbiana;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Indian Valley;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Independence;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Loudonville;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;Tuslaw;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Triway;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Fairless;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Northwest;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Orrville;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;CVCA;; 7 p.m.

MASSILLON TIGERS

League: Independent

Coach: Nate Moore, fifth season

Coach's record: 36-14

2018 record: 14-1, Division II state runners-up

Players to watch: Jayden Ballard, Jr., DB-WR; Alex Bauer, Jr., K; Rager Els, Jr., DL-OL; Magnus Haines, Jr., P-K; Preston Hodges, Sr., DB-WR; Cole Jones, Sr., OL-DL; Terrance Keyes, Sr. RB; John Kouth, Jr., DL-OL; Benjamin Krichbaum, Sr., LB-FB; Aidan Longwell, Sr., QB; Heath Manson, Sr., DB-WR; Luke Murphy, Sr., DB-WR; Robbie Page, Sr., DB-WR; Anthony Pedro, Sr., DB-WR; Zion Phifer, Sr., LB-RB; Terrence Rankl, Jr., DL-OL; DB-WR; Isaiah Roberson, Sr., WR-DB; Alejandro Salazar, Sr., DL-OL; Ethan Tobin, Sr., DL-OL; Raekwon Venson, Jr., RB; Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Jr., DB-WR; Davon Woods, Sr., DB-RB; Caiden Woullard, Jr., LB-TE

Outlook: High expectations in Massillon are par for the course. However, even with that reputation, the past two seasons have ratcheted those goals even higher thanks to one of the best two-year stretches in the last half century. The Tigers have played in 29 of a possible 30 games, with two regional championships and last season's state runner-up finish. That's the bar by which this year's team is being measured, in large part because of the carryover in talent from those teams. Despite some key losses off last year's 14-1 team, there's a strong nucleus of juniors and seniors who have played in a lot of big football games already. The offense is balanced and explosive, with Division I talent at the quarterback, running back and receiver positions. The defense is aggressive and, even with some new starters, experienced.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6;;GlenOak;;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Warren Harding;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Penn-Trafford (Pa.);;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;Firestone;;7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Austintown Fitch;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Gateway (Pa.);;7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Barberton;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Louisville;;7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2;;Canton McKinley;;2 p.m.

MEDINA BEES

League: Greater Cleveland Conference

Coach: Larry Laird, fourth season at Medina; ninth overall

Coach’s record: 41-42 (13-17 at Strongsville, 8-3 at Avon Lake, 18-14 at Medina, 2-8 at Goshen)

2018 record: 5-5, 3-4

Players to watch: Noah Nunn, Sr., DE; Tristan Perrine, Sr., DT; Bobby Johnson, Sr., DT; Kaiden Andrasik, Sr., CB; Nick Yanky, Sr., WR; Dillon O’Dear, Sr., WR; Jacob Nanosky, Sr., WR; Evan Story, Sr., WR; A.J. Coltz, Sr., OT; Seth DiCola, Sr., LB; Ethan Silvis, Sr., LB; Zac Zaccaro, Jr., DE; Luke Hensley, Jr., WR; Nathan Spatny, Jr., LB; Ryan Gillespie, Jr., QB; Otto Weight, Jr., OT; Matt Spatny, Soph., WR

Outlook: With 13 starters back, the Bees are way ahead of the game. Add an empty backfield and trees for wide receivers and Medina will not only air it out, but climb the ladder to haul in passes. Expect a high-powered offense at Medina this season.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Cleveland Heights;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Highland;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Wadsworth;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Euclid;;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Mentor;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Elyria;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Strongsville;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Solon;;7 p.m.

Oct. 26;;at Shaker Heights;;1 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Brunswick;;7 p.m.

MOGADORE WILDCATS

League: Portage Trail Conference County Division

Coach: Matt Adorni, 16th season

Coach's record: 152-36.

2018 record: 11-2, 5-0

Players to watch: Grant Slabaugh, Sr., K; Quinn Hiney, Sr., OL-DL; Tave Constantine, Sr., RB-LB; Dylan Jones, Sr., RB-DB; Nick Skye, Jr., RB-LB; Nathan Stephenson, Sr., WR-DB; Billy Baker, Jr., OL-DL; Collin Rogan, Jr. OL-DL; Tristin Welcome, Jr., OL-DL; Michael Duncan, Sr., OL-DL; Tyler Knight, Soph., RB-LB; Riley Straight, Jr. WR-LB; Will Popa, Sr., QB-P; Zach Shannon, Jr., RB-DL; Nathan Fisher, Sr., WR-DB; Tucker Marmash, Jr., WR-DB; Marcus Dillon, Sr., WR-LB

Outlook: The Wildcats will look different in 2019 — particularly at quarterback, running back, defensive line and the secondary. That said, expectations rarely change in Mogadore, and there’s no reason to think the Wildcats will not be a contender — both for a league title and a regional title.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Norwayne;;7 p.m.

Sept. 7;;at Shadyside;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;at Field;;7 p.m.

Sep. 21;;Lima Central Catholic;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;Meadowbrook;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Rootstown;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Youngstown Christian;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Garrettsville;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Southeast;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Crestwood;;7 p.m.

NORTHWEST INDIANS

League: Principals Athletic Conference

Coach: Joe Harbour, fourth season

Coach's record: 14-16

2018 record: 5-5, 3-4

Players to watch: Brenden Craig, Soph., WR-DB; Nick Dinkins, Jr., WR-DB; Austin Donaldson, Jr., RB-LB; Jason Greenfield, Soph., RB-DB; Anthony Grossnickle, Jr., WR-DB; Tanner Jones, Sr., OL-DT; Zach Kurz, Soph., WR-DB; Cody Logan, Soph., OL-DT; Remington McClung, Sr., TE-DE; Jordan Mick, Jr., QB; Trey Miletich, Sr., WR-DB; Zach Morton, Jr., OL-LB; Joey Powers, Jr., OL-DT; Alex Prexta, Soph., OL-DT; Connor Ramsey, Soph., TE-LB; Brady Sanford, Sr., OL-DT; Colton Weber, Sr., RB-LB; Logan Wise, Jr., OL-DE

Outlook: Year No. 3 for Northwest in the PAC brings with it arguably its best opportunity to contend for a league championship. The Indians have battled through a lengthy rebuilding process in which they have had several young players forced into varsity action. Now, it would appear the payoff is potentially at hand. Northwest brings back 24 lettermen from last season's team which went into Week 9 in contention for a Division IV playoff berth. That number doesn't include the addition of Mick at quarterback, who brings an experience level that comes with having been a part of two Division II state championship teams at Hoban.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Claymont;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;Canton South;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Ellet;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Tuslaw;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;Orrville;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;CVCA;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Triway;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Manchester;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Fairless;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Loudonville;;7 p.m.

ORRVILLE RED RIDERS

League: Principals Athletic Conference

Coach: Doug Davault, 14th season

Coach's record: 81-64

2018 record: 13-2, 6-1; Div. V state champions.

Players to watch: Marquael Parks, Jr., RB-S; Jake Phillips, Jr., TE-LB; Ben Amstutz, Sr., TE-DE; Kollen Butler, Sr., WR-LB; Coddie Phillips, Sr., OL-DL; Jacob Rimel, Sr., OL-DL; Dylan Bertsch, Sr., OL-DL; Darion Hall, Sr., OL-DL; Elijah Hall, Sr., WR-DB; Dustin Pumphrey, Sr., OL-DL; Zach Walker, Sr., WR-S; Eddie Burns, Sr., OL-DL; Austin Armstrong, Sr., RB-LB; Colt Ramsdell, Sr., WR-DB; Cooper Haley, Jr., QB-DB; Jacob Bailey, Jr., OL-DL; Quincy Williams, Jr., WR-DB

Outlook: The Red Riders rolled to the Division V state championship a year ago, but lost a lot of talent from that storied team, including All-Ohio quarterback Logan Domer, who ran for four touchdowns in the state title win, as well as all-state two-way performer Jason Suppan and several key linemen on both sides of the ball. But as long as Marquael Parks, the junior who ran for 2,799 yards as a sophomore and scored 56 touchdowns (just one off the single-season state record), is in the backfield, Orrville will be tough to deal with. Parks, who scored TDs in every way possible, is also one of Orrville’s top defenders. Junior Cooper Haley steps in for Domer, and 290-pound linemen Eddie Burns and Coddie Phillips help anchor the line. Ben Amstutz and Jake Phillips, both around the same size, will be among the top two-way performers in the PAC-7, while defensive tackle Dustin Humphrey and linebacker Austin Armstrong are back on a defense that returns starters at all three levels.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Wooster;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;North;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;at West Holmes;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Fairless;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Northwest;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Tuslaw;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;CVCA;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Loudonville;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Manchester;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Triway;;7 p.m.

ROOTSTOWN ROVERS

League: Portage Trail County Division

Coach: Keith Boedicker, fourth season at Rootstown

Coach's record: 24-7 at Rootstown, 156-89 overall

2018 record: 9-2, 4-1

Players to watch: Trey Burch, Jr., QB; Gavin Schlaubach, Sr., RB; Gaige McIntyre, Jr., OL; Trent Herman, Jr., OL; Jack Mohan, Sr., OL; Sr., DB-WR; Charles Harris, Sr., DB-WR

Outlook: Although the Rovers have to replace several players who starred on both sides of the ball last season, Boedicker still believes his squad can be competitive this fall. “I'm cautiously optimistic, like I am every year,” he said. “I'm just really happy because we've got guys that want to play football and love the game, and they show up to work every day and they're very coachable. As a coaching staff we really appreciate that. It's helping us accelerate our progress.”

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;at Field;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;Strasburg;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;East Canton;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Gilmour Academy;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at St. Thomas Aquinas;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;Mogadore;; 7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Garrettsville;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Crestwood;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Village Christian;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;at Southeast;;7 p.m.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY FIGHTING IRISH

League: Independent

Coach: Bobby Nickol, second season

Coach’s record: 7-3

2018 record: 7-3

Players to watch: Luke Lindsay, Sr., QB; Savion Washington, Sr., OL; Jahiem Peake, Sr., DL; Darrian Lewis, Jr., WR; David Hooks, Sr., DL; George Linberger, Soph., RB; Jeff Sampson, Sr., DL-OL; Logan Olson, Sr., TE; Jaylon Burton, Sr., DL; Macyo Williams, Jr., DT; Evan Pelfrey, Jr., LB; Dalen Burney, Jr., TE; Dierre Clayton, Jr., DB; Quentin Upshaw, Soph., DB; Quinn Knox, Jr., LB; Luke Dobson, Jr., K

Outlook: St. V-M returns five starters on defense — Peake, Williams, Burton, Hooks and Lewis. The Irish offense will be a more inexperienced with three returning starters — Lindsay, Washington and Sampson. “We graduated 23 senior athletes last year from a 7-3 squad, and will come back with a much younger team,” Nickol said. “The group is looking to grow throughout the season with many new faces contributing. Senior Luke Lindsay holds multiple St. Vincent-St. Mary career passing records and will be called on to fill a major leadership role. The team will rely on their lines led by Kent State commit Savion Washington on offense, and a stout defensive line led by senior defensive end Jahiem Peake.” The young roster will look to its eight seniors for leadership. “Camp has pushed a lot of competition from the younger groups,” Nickol said. “Strengths will without a doubt be our front seven on defense and an improved offensive line. Challenges will be grooming a very young skill group to be ready for a tough schedule.” St. V-M did not reach the playoffs last season, ending a nine-year run of postseason appearances. Included in that streak of nine seasons were Division III state titles in 2012 and 2013, and Division III state semifinal appearance in 2014 and 2017. The Irish also won state titles in 1972 in Class AA, and in 1981, 1982 and 1988 in Division III.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;at Massillon;;7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6;;Walsh Jesuit;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;East;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Youngstown Cardinal Mooney;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;Archbishop Hoban at InfoCision Stadium;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;Warren Harding;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at GlenOak;;7 p.m.

Oct. 19;;at Buchtel;;1 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at North Canton Hoover;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Youngstown Ursuline;;7 p.m.

WALSH JESUIT WARRIORS

League: North Coast League Blue Division

Coach: Nick Alexander, first season

Coach’s record: 0-0

2018 record: 0-10, 0-5

Players to watch: Cameron Mayes, Sr., QB; Chris DiSabato, Sr., OL-DL; Adam Salek, Sr., LB-RB; Joe El Biri, Sr., TE-DE; John Mackert, Sr., OL; David Wohlabaugh, Jr., OL; Bailey Russ, Jr., WR; Dom Grguric, Jr., WR-DB; Connor Bailey, Sr., WR; Nick Reilman, Sr., WR-S; Ben Ligan, Jr., WR-LB; Jack Romanini, Soph., RB-S; Bobby Perebzak, Jr., LB; Nolan Flanagan, Sr., OL-DL

Outlook: Alexander takes over at Walsh after spending the past two seasons as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at John Carroll University. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Mentor for three seasons and Lakewood St. Edward for two seasons. “We are a hungry football team that will play hard for four quarters,” Alexander said. “We don’t have much depth, but the overall work ethic and culture change since December has been incredible. . . . The buy in has been there.” Mayes is back at quarterback, and is part of a senior class that includes DiSabato, Salek, El Biri, Mackert, Bailey, Reilman and Flanagan. Alexander said two starters, senior center Nick Contos and junior linebacker George Granchi, are out for the season due to a knee injury and ankle injury, respectively.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;at Mayfield;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;St. Vincent-St. Mary;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Columbus Bishop Watterson;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;at St. Francis (N.Y.);;8 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Cleveland Heights;;7 p.m.

Oct. 5;;at Mentor Lake Catholic;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Parma Padua;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;; Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Archbishop Hoban;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Cleveland Benedictine;;7 p.m

WESTERN RESERVE ACADEMY PIONEERS

League: Independent

Coach: James Moynahan, second year

Coach's record: 4-6

2018 record: 4-6

Players to watch: Ogden Andrews, Sr., RB; Phil Kettle, Sr., QB; Gavin Lawlor, Sr., DE; Hunter Fitzpatrick, Sr., DE; David Dobbins, Sr., OL; Miles Gaskin, Sr., OL; Connor Burns, Jr., OL; Arjun Garcha, Sr., OL; Darius McKenzie, Jr., LB; John Okeleke, Sr., LB; Jason Hollinger, Jr., DB; Roman Labrosse, Sr., DL

Outlook: With a lot of changing faces from last year, the 2019 season for the Pioneers will look quite different than the 2018 season. On offense, the Pioneers will have have a new quarterback (Phile Kettle) as well as running back (Ogden Andrews). The Pioneers will also look different up front on the offensive line than they have in years past, with the average height and weight of the offensive line being 6-2, 250 pounds. On defense, WRA will be able to platoon the offensive and defensive line, which will help keep guys fresh. "After camp, it is clear that the 2019 Reserve football team has the talent to have a successful season," Moynahan said. "We need to continue to pay attention to details and focus on improving every day in practice so that the sum of the team is greater than it's individual parts."

Schedule:

Aug. 31;;New London;;2 p.m.

Sept. 7;;Garfield Heights Trinity;;2 p.m.

Sept. 14;;at Kiski Prep;;3 p.m.

Sept. 21;;Valley Christian;;2 p.m.

Sept. 28;;at Wheeling Central Catholic (W.Va.);;2 p.m.

Oct. 5;;St. Thomas Aquinas;;2 p.m.

Oct. 11;;North at Ellet;;7 p.m.

Oct. 19;;at Wyoming Seminary;;TBA

Oct. 26;;at Linsly School;;1:30 p.m.

WOOSTER GENERALS

League: Ohio Cardinal Conference

Coach: Doug Haas, eighth season

Coach's record: 44-30

2018 record: 8-3; 6-0 OCC.

Players to watch: Brayden Taylor, Sr., RB-LB; Logan Kotulock, Sr., WR-DB; Steele Morgan, Sr., WR-DB; Blake Yates, Sr., WR-DB; Evan McGhee, Sr., LB; Jimmy Lyons, Jr., G-DL; Ted Amstutz, Jr., OL-DL; Koty Henry, Jr., OL-DL; Joey Lyons, Jr., RB-LB; Braeden Cook, Jr., OL-DL; Garrett Knapic, Sr., OL-LB; Josh Henderson, Jr., OL-DL

Outlook: The Generals started 1-2 a year ago, then ran the table to win the Ohio Cardinal Conference title and advance to the playoffs, where they lost a close game to Wadsworth. Haas has 12 letter winners back, but will undoubtedly miss All-Ohio quarterback Dylan Dagley (2,514 yards and 24 TDs passing, 817 yards, 13 TDs rushing) and three of Dagley’s top four WRs. Wooster also lost OL Jake Burns on a transfer to Hoban, but still have three starters back on the offensive front, including 295-pound LT Josh Henderson, and RB-LB Brayden Taylor is a 225-pound bruiser who will get his share of carries. QB Owen Roach is a junior with a lot of ability, and brothers Ezra and Micha McKee are 6-foot-7 and 6-5, respectively, and will likely got both ways. “A big part of what makes high school football so unique is that teams are different each and every year,” Haas said. “You graduate a big crop of kids and hope that they’ve left a legacy of excellence.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;at Orrville;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Wadsworth;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Dover;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Mansfield Madison;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;Lexington;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at West Holmes;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Mount Vernon;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Mansfield;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Firestone;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;at Ashland;;7 p.m.