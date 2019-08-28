GIRLS TENNIS

Wadsworth 5, Stow 0

No. 1 singles player Gabriela Heideman posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory Wednesday and Wadsworth improved to 2-1 in the Suburban League National Conference.

Norton 5, Southeast 0

The Panthers lost just one game in a Portage Trail Conference win. Spencer Clark, Klara Tomic and Darun Wongkaew each posted a 6-0, 6-0 singles victory.

Aurora 5, Kent Roosevelt 0

Sophomore Juliana Malinowski won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and the Greenmen shut out the visiting Rough Riders in a Suburban League match.

BOYS GOLF

Coventry 177, St. Vincent-St. Mary 185

Jay Thannachack earned medalist honors with a round of 40 at Good Park to lead the Comets to a dual win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Stow 2, Brecksville 1

Second-half goals by seniors Jane Freeman and McKenzie Klingensmith gave the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) a home win in the Suburban League's National Conference.

Green 3, Lake 0

Zoe Dellaserra scored twice and Lauren Leemaster once in a Federal League win for the visiting Bulldogs (2-0-1, 1-0).