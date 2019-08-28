GIRLS TENNIS
Wadsworth 5, Stow 0
No. 1 singles player Gabriela Heideman posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory Wednesday and Wadsworth improved to 2-1 in the Suburban League National Conference.
Norton 5, Southeast 0
The Panthers lost just one game in a Portage Trail Conference win. Spencer Clark, Klara Tomic and Darun Wongkaew each posted a 6-0, 6-0 singles victory.
Aurora 5, Kent Roosevelt 0
Sophomore Juliana Malinowski won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and the Greenmen shut out the visiting Rough Riders in a Suburban League match.
BOYS GOLF
Coventry 177, St. Vincent-St. Mary 185
Jay Thannachack earned medalist honors with a round of 40 at Good Park to lead the Comets to a dual win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stow 2, Brecksville 1
Second-half goals by seniors Jane Freeman and McKenzie Klingensmith gave the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) a home win in the Suburban League's National Conference.
Green 3, Lake 0
Zoe Dellaserra scored twice and Lauren Leemaster once in a Federal League win for the visiting Bulldogs (2-0-1, 1-0).