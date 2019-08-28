DETROIT — Francisco Lindor just missed a home run Tuesday night when he drove a ball to left field that hit the top of the wall and came back into the field of play for a double.

On Wednesday night, and in a much bigger moment, Lindor got just enough of a pitch to receive a more favorable carom, and the Indians benefited from it in a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The Indians (78-55) and Tigers (39-91) entered the eighth inning deadlocked 2-2. Facing Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer, Lindor drilled a ball to deep center field that hit the top of the wall and bounced over for a go-ahead, solo home run. It was Lindor's 24th home run of the season.

Earlier, Jason Kipnis continued his dominance against Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann with a solo home run in his first at-bat to put the Indians up 2-0 in the second inning. Kipnis entered the game 8-for-13 (.615) with five extra-base hits and an OPS of 1.797 in his career against Zimmermann.

Kipnis belted another home run to right field in the ninth for an insurance run. It was his 25th home run of the season and gave him seven career multi-homer games, including three this season.

Nick Goody worked a scoreless eighth, and Brad Hand pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 32nd save of the season.

Lindor led off the sixth inning with a double to right field, moved to third on Greg Allen's sacrifice bunt, and scored on Carlos Santana's single to left field. The RBI was Santana's 80th of the season.

Aaron Civale (2-3) delivered yet another strong outing and a quality start, allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings to lower his ERA to 1.96. He struck out five and walked none.

The Tigers twice tied it — when Dawel Lugo led off the fifth inning with a home run to make it 1-1 and on Willi Castro's sacrifice fly that scored Victor Reyes to make it 2-2.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.