MANCHESTER PANTHERS

League: Principals Athletic Conference

Coach: Jim France, 48th season at Manchester; 49th season overall

Coach’s record: 392-125-4 overall, 389-118-4 at Manchester, 3-7 at Coventry

2018 record: 9-4, 5-2

Players to watch: Ethan Wright, Sr., RB-QB-WR-S-LB; Hunter Foster, Sr., RB-WR-DB-LB; Caleb Noirot, Sr., OL-DL; Jared Knight, Sr., CB-WR; Kolby Soles, Jr., WR-TE-DE; Riley Soles, Soph., WR-CB; Jadon Johnston, Soph., OG-LB; Pierce Adey, Sr., K-P; Jordan Schindewolf, Soph., WR-DB; Josiah Cox, Soph., OL-MLB

Outlook: France, the all-time leader in coaching wins in Ohio high school football history, enters this season eight victories shy of 400 in his career. Manchester will once again feature Wright on offense, defense and special teams; and Foster is a solid contributor on offense and defense. “Ethan and Hunter had almost 4,000 yards between the two of them last season,” France said. Manchester reached the Division V playoffs in 2018, the program’s 24th postseason appearance under France since 1989. The Panthers return six starters on defense — Wright, Foster, Knight, both Soleses and Johnston. The offense will feature three returning starters — Wright, Foster and Noirot. “We are going to be pretty young,” France said. “We have one offensive lineman coming back [in Noirot]. We have got two great running backs, so we have got to try to do what we can to take advantage of the experience at running back and the lack of experience on the offensive line. We are going to have to develop some really young kids.”

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Columbiana;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Indian Valley;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Independence;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Loudonville;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;Tuslaw;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Triway;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Fairless;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Northwest;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Orrville;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;CVCA;; 7 p.m.