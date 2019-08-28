COVENTRY COMETS

League: Portage Trail Conference Metro Division

Coach: Ed Egan, seventh season

Coach’s record: 27-33

2018 record: 3-7, 2-5

Players to watch: Justin Christian, Sr., WR-DB; BJ Harris, Sr., LB-FB; Jimmie Painter, Sr., SS-WR; Calvin Dudley, Sr. RB; Brendan Longwell, Jr., NG-FB; Marcus Sims, Sr., CB-WR; Kyler Barnett, Jr., OT-DE; Lucas Wagner, Jr., TE-LB; Cole Moyers, Soph., C-DE; Brady Watson, Soph., WR-FS; Lucas Baker, Sr., K; Frankie Milinkovich, Jr., DT-OG; Sam Adcock, Jr., NG; DaeDae Dudley, Soph., LB-RB; Ryan Mollohan, Jr., OT-DT; Austin Achberger, Jr., LB

Outlook: Coventry returns 35 letter winners from last season. “With 11 season-ending injuries in 2018, 27 spots that started at one point in the season return,” Egan said. “I am really excited to put all those guys in the correct positions now.” The Comets return eight players who started at defensive back last season, six players who started at linebacker, four who started at wide receiver, and three apiece with starting experience along the defensive line, offensive line and at running back. Egan said Calvin Dudley, Moyers, Longwell, Harris and Christian are emerging as leaders. The quarterback position will be manned by either senior Reese Brunson or sophomore Kenton Duty.

Schedule:

Aug. 31;;at Kenmore-Garfield;;4 p.m.

Sept. 6;;Carrollton;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;at Tallmadge;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Norton;;7 p .m.

Sept. 27;;Springfield;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Woodridge;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Streetsboro;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Ravenna;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Field;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Cloverleaf;;7 p.m.

FIELD FALCONS

League: Portage Trail Metro Division

Coach: Levi Nelson, 16th season

Coach's record: 152-36.

Last Year: 1-9, 1-6

Players to watch: Evan Reinhart, RB; Caden Contant, WR-LB; Jordan Hopkins, OL-DL; Dallas McAmis, QB; Chris Culberson, WR-DB; Xavier Smith, WR-DB; Nick Dopkosky, WR-DB; Dylan Siudak, WR-LB; Michael Schmidt, OL-LB; Ryan Bower, OL-DL; Jordan Guthier, OL; Jordan Hopkins, OL; Nate Horvath, P

Outlook: The Falcons appear ready to climb out of the cellar. The past three years have been rough for Field. The Falcons went from 7-3 in 2015 to 3-7 in 2016, then went 0-10 in 2017 and 1-9 in 2018. But Field came close in a number of games last season and returns nearly its entire roster — and then some — with its roster rising to 42 players. That includes four of five offensive linemen, quarterback Dallas McAmis and star running back Evan Reinhart, who ran for 1,281 yards (6.21 yards per carry) last season.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Rootstown;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Southeast;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Mogadore;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Ravenna;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Cloverleaf;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Springfield;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Woodridge;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Streetsboro;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Coventry;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;at Norton;;7 p.m.

NORTON PANTHERS

League: Portage Trail Conference Metro Division

Coach: Kevin Pollock, second season at Norton; fourth season overall

Coach’s record: 8-2 at Norton; 14-16 overall

2018 record: 8-2, 6-1

Players to watch: Tyler Scott, Sr., RB-WR-DB; Drayden Patterson, RB-LB; Tim Jervis, Sr., LT-DE; Conner Hray, Jr., TE-LB; Brady Postek, Sr., TE-DB; Nate Merril, Jr., RB-LB; Jacob Cruz, Jr., OL-DL; D.J. Graham, Jr., TE-DB; Dane Nixon, Sr., RB-LB; Alex Lester, Sr., TE-DB; Owen King, Sr., OL-DL; Jason Hippler, Jr., TE-LB; Peyton Gardner, Soph., RB-LB; Nick Warner, Sr., OL-DL; Daniel Hopkins, Fr., FB-OL-LB

Outlook: Scott is a dynamic playmaker on offense, defense and special teams. Patterson and Merril also return, and when coupled with Scott give Norton three solid running backs. Scott, Patterson, Jervis, Hray, Postek, Cruz and King all have starting experience at various positions. Junior Larry Harper is set to play quarterback. “As a team, what we keep telling them and what our seniors that are returning are doing a great job of making sure our guys know that we have not arrived yet,” Pollock said. “It is not like we are there because we went 8-2 and we are sniffing the playoffs and we tied for a league title [with Ravenna and Woodridge]. There are bigger things that we still need to do like win the league title by ourselves and finish that Week 9 game [from last year against Woodridge] and make the playoffs.” Scott, Patterson, Jervis and Postek are the captains.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Barberton;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Chippewa;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;at Leavittsburg LaBrea;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;at Coventry;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;Woodridge;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Streetsboro;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Ravenna;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Springfield;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Cloverleaf;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Field;;7 p.m.

RAVENNA RAVENS

League: Portage Trail Conference Metro Division

Coach: Jim Lunardi, 18th season

Coach's record: 106-71

2018 record: 8-2, 6-1

Players to watch: Isaiah Calhoun, Sr., OL-DL; Cody Fertig, Sr., FB-ILB; Donovan Kelly, Sr., WR-DB; A.J. Lunardi, Sr., QB-LB; Zephy Robinson, Sr., WR-DB; Jo'el Dukes, Sr., RB-LB; Brian Williams, Sr., WR-DB; Zech Jones, Sr., OL-DL; Cordell King, Jr., RB-LB; Ian Johnston, Jr., K-P

Outlook: The Ravens lost a ton of talent — including co-offensive MVPs Sonny Jones II and C.J. Jones, defensive MVP Luke Pritchett and leading tackler Nathan Holt — to graduation after finishing 8-2 in 2018. Senior A.J. Lunardi (20-42, 240 yds., TD, 2 INT) will be the starting quarterback, taking over for Holt. Lunardi started the final three games last season. Senior Zechariah Jones will be a member of the new-look offensive line and will also switch from defensive end to linebacker. Senior Zephaniah Robinson will be among a group of running backs looking to lead the running Ravens' rushing attack and also will be a mainstay on defense at outside middle linebacker. With the PTC Metro forming its own conference after this school year, Ravenna, which earned a share of the 2018 title along with Norton and Woodridge, will look to win its sixth Metro title in the Metro's final year. Ravenna won outright titles in 2007, '09 and '10 and tri-titles in '14 and last year.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Tallmadge;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;Cleveland John Marshall;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Kent Roosevelt;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;at Field;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;Streetsboro;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;Cloverleaf;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Norton;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Coventry;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Springfield;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Woodridge;;7 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD SPARTANS

League: Portage Trail Conference, Metro Division

Coach: Dave Bosko, second season

Coach’s record: 2-8

2018 record: 2-8, 1-6

Players to watch: Dominick Woodall, Sr., DE-TE; Cam Whited, Sr., OT-DT; Logan Woods, Sr., RB-CB; Luke Chapman, Sr., LB-RB; Billy Lunsford, Sr., CB-WR; Jacob Garrett, Sr., QB; Spencer Shannon, Sr., WR-CB; Tommy Thurston, Jr., S-WR; CJ McAnally, Jr., C-G-DT; Antonio Conner, Sr., OL-DL; Brysyn Frasheur, Jr., WR-LB; Michael Fuller, Soph., QB

Outlook: Whited, Woodall and Chapman are tri-captains and pivotal players. Woods is expected to be an impact running back. “What I love is that the players have bought into the team atmosphere,” Bosko said. “I know how that always gets said, but I can see a significant difference in the leadership of the seniors and the returning lettermen this year as opposed to last year. It is night and day, which is good because the biggest problem we have is we have 30 kids. I don’t know how football is going to survive if we can’t get more kids to come out. I know the numbers are down everywhere, but these guys have worked very hard, they are very coachable, they are a great group of kids and they have got talent.” Garrett and Fuller are competing for the quarterback spot.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Ellet;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Cuyahoga Falls;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Kenmore-Garfield;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Woodridge;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Coventry;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;Field;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Cloverleaf;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Norton;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Ravenna;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;at Streetsboro;;7 p.m.

WOODRIDGE BULLDOGS

League: Portage Trail Conference Metro Division

Coach: Jeff Decker, sixth season

Coach’s record: 45-11

2018 record: 6-4, 6-1

Miles Ashbaugh, Sr., C-DL; Richie Fisher, Sr., OT-DL; Martin Ashbaugh, Sr., OL-DL; Andrew McKeal, Sr., QB; Ben Lahoski, Sr., MLB-TE-RB; Brandon Albright, Sr., WR-CB; Carson Lehrer, Sr., WR-CB; Evan Taylor, Sr., WR-S; Dohntay Williams, Jr., RB-LB; Josh Mally, Sr., WR-S; Andrew Keller, Sr., P-DE-TE; Ronnie Ellison, Sr., LB-OL; Christian Everly, Soph., TE-WR-DE; Seth Shaheen, Sr., OL-DL; Dom Stasik, Jr., CB; Jacob Nelson, Soph., CB

Outlook: Woodridge will attempt to return to the playoffs this season after not making it last season, which snapped a six-year streak of postseason appearances. This season’s squad will feature the Ashbaugh twin brothers and Fisher along the line, McKeal at quarterback, Albright at wide receiver, Lahoski at linebacker, Lehrer at cornerback and several other seniors in key roles. “I love the leadership of this senior group,” Decker said. “They are really character-driven kids. We have had great practices and they are very intense. They are really focused on what is going on and are smart football players. They have really been tough-nosed throughout this camp. I am really anxious to see what this group of seniors will do.” Williams and Lahoski will be the primary running backs.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;West Branch;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Nordonia;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;at Chagrin Falls;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;at Springfield;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Norton;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;Coventry;; 7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Field;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Cloverleaf;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Streetsboro;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;at Ravenna;;7 p.m.