NORTH ROYALTON BEARS

League: Suburban League, National Conference

Coach: Nick Ciulli, 15th season, 18th overall

Coach’s record: 94-81 (75-69 at North Royalton, 19-12 at Valley Forge)

2018 record: 4-6, 2-5

Players to watch: Joey Marousek, Sr., QB; Simon Antonio, Sr., TB; Riley Knurek, Sr., WR; Joey Smith, Sr., C; Michael Singer, Sr., WR-S; Nick Evanko, Sr., WR; Brady Humble, Sr., FS; Hunter Kupniewski, Sr., ILB; Rory O’Malley, Sr., MLB; Eric Purcel, Sr., G; Josh Griffin, Sr., OT; Killian O’Callahan, Jr., WR/DB; Seamus Coberly, Jr., OG; Alex Kucharski, Jr., OLB; Ben Kaniecki, Jr., DE

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;at North Ridgeville;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;Brunswick;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Highland;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Cuyahoga Falls;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Stow;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Twinsburg;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Hudson;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Wadsworth;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Brecksville;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Nordonia;;7 p.m.

STOW BULLDOGS

League: Suburban League National Conference

Coach: Tom Phillips, second season at Stow, 15th season overall

Coach’s record: 5-5 at Stow, 96-53 overall

2018 record: 5-5, 5-2

Players to watch: Joshua Andrassy, Sr., QB; Jaelen Crider, Sr., DE-TE; Chris Miller, Sr., K-P; Louie Aristide, Sr., DL; Michael Mitchell, Sr. DL; Carter Kline, Sr., WR-OLB; Clayton Mosher, Jr., OLB-WR; Dalen Stovall, Jr., WR-CB; Owen Bainbridge, Soph., QB; Van Shyjka, Soph., OT; Jacob Rosario, Sr., WR-FS; Seth Shinsky, Sr., LB-RB; Jonah Walters, Sr., OL; William Luketich, Jr., FS-WR; Justin Weightman, Jr., CB-WR; Jack Bryden, Jr., CB-WR; Jack Costa, Jr., FS-WR; Zach DiGiammarino, Jr., LB-OL-LS

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Mentor Lake Catholic;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;at Barberton;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;Solon;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;at Brecksville;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;North Royalton;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;at Wadsworth;; 7p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Nordonia;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;Twinsburg;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Hudson;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;at Cuyahoga Falls;;7 p.m.

TWINSBURG TIGERS

League: Suburban League National Conference

Coach: Mike Bell, fifth season at Twinsburg; 18th overall

Coach’s record: 14-26 at Twinsburg; 112-82 overall

2018 record: 5-5, 4-3

Players to watch: Kyle Apple, Sr., LB; Jake Sablack, Sr., OL-DL; Aiden Corrigan, Jr., LB-QB-RB; Ethan Cribley, Jr., LB; Logan Genos, Jr., WR; Alex Branch, Jr., DB-WR; Antoine Brown, Jr., DB-WR; Dominic Glenn, Sr., DB-WR; Emile Levert, Sr., DB-WR; Quran Franklin, Jr., TE-LB; Connor Grammens, Sr., LB-TE; Jack Turle, Sr., LB-RB; Jamir James, Sr., RB-LB; Dylan Crouch, Jr., DL-LB; Jordan Maxwell, Jr., DL-OL; Alex Bova, Sr., DL-OL; Liam Matejka, Sr., LB-RB

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;at Copley;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;Solon;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;at Aurora;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;Nordonia;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Cuyahoga Falls;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;North Royalton;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;Brecksville;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at Stow;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;at Wadsworth;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Hudson;;7 p.m.

WADSWORTH GRIZZLIES

League: Suburban League National Conference

Coach: Justin Todd, fourth season at Wadsworth; eighth overall

Coach’s record: 63-18 (28-7 at Wadsworth, 35-11 at Loudonville)

2018 record: 12-1, 7-0

Players to watch: Jack Grice, Sr., RB-MLB; Jamison Jackson, Sr., LB; Nick Razek, Sr., DE; Cole McComas, Sr., DB; Trey Shaffer, Sr., QB; Dom Loparo, Sr., RB-LB; Barret Labus, Jr., WR; Tyler Montgomery, Jr., WR; Mitch Evans, Jr., TE-P; Mason Fortner, Sr., OL-DE; Logan Egleston, Sr., RT; Brendan Gordon, Jr., OL; Ben Carroll, Jr., DB; Carston Marshall, Jr., SS; Anthony Cirino, Soph.

Schedule:

Aug. 30;;Highland;;7 p.m.

Sept. 6;;Wooster;;7 p.m.

Sept. 13;;at Medina;;7 p.m.

Sept. 20;;at Hudson;;7 p.m.

Sept. 27;;at Nordonia;;7 p.m.

Oct. 4;;Stow;;7 p.m.

Oct. 11;;at Cuyahoga Falls;;7 p.m.

Oct. 18;;at North Royalton;;7 p.m.

Oct. 25;;Twinsburg;;7 p.m.

Nov. 1;;Brecksville;;7 p.m.