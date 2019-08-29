Here are nine Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon.

1. The cons of Mike Clevinger's upper back strain that cost him a few months of his 2019 season were severe for the Indians. It threw the rotation into a tough spot, one that was compounded by Corey Kluber's placement on the injured list, which proceeded Carlos Carrasco needing to be away from the mound, not to Jefry Rodriguez hitting the IL, Danny Salazar not being able to play any kind of a role and the trade of Trevor Bauer.

2. It also might have derailed a Cy Young bid. While Clevinger's sample size is much smaller, he's put up those kinds of numbers when he has been able to take the mound. Clevinger started the season with two of the better outings of his career back-to-back (12 innings combined, two hits allowed, zero runs, 22 strikeouts) before missing the next two-plus months.

3. Upon returning, Clevinger had two rough outings as he worked his back into a rhythm while also, in a way, re-learning his pitches' movement. Since correcting a few rusty spots, Clevinger has been one of the best starters in baseball. In those 11 starts, Clevinger is 9-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 92 strikeouts. Overall for the season, Clevinger has compiled a 2.72 ERA, a 2.23 FIP and a 12.87 K/9 rate in 86 innings.

4. Clevinger beat his projected timetable by multiple weeks, something that could prove significant as the postseason race winds down. As Clevinger reached the point of being able to throw all of his pitches, he grew impatient and had no interest in slowly ramping things up. True to his nature, he wanted to mash the pedal to the floor.

5. "If you would’ve seen my bullpens during the rehab though, I was max-efforting the bullpens just trying to find that feeling again," Clevinger said. "The first couple weren’t about [hitting] spots, it was like, let’s see if I can find the feeling of ripping sliders faster than that kind of slow tick into spring training where you kind of ease into it and you’re building up. This was like, look, I’m built up, let’s get back to feeling everything click again. So I think that’s why I kind of came back faster.”

6. While Kluber and Carrasco have been sidelined and Bauer jettisoned to Cincinnati, Clevinger and Bieber have given the Indians about as productive of a 1-2 punch in baseball over the time. Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac, meanwhile, have pitched well in their current roles as the Nos. 3-4 starters in the rotation in front of Adam Plutko. All of it could have played into the Indians being able to deal Bauer to address the lineup, as Bieber and Clevinger have shown they can handle being the big dogs in the lineup while Kluber and Carrasco rehab in addition to acting as two of the crucial assets within the Indians' long-term plans.

7. As for Thusday's start, Clevinger had little issue dismantling a rebuilding Detroit Tigers lineup that was powered through by both Civale and Plutko in the two nights prior. Those three combined to allow just three runs and two walks in 20 2/3 innings with 24 strikeouts. This Tigers lineup is a far cry from the difficult stretch in the middle of the order that once included Miguel Cabrera, J.D. Martinez, Victor Martinez, Ian Kinsler and others. Clevinger went into the start with a mindset of working on a key 0-2 count for every pitch, and he went on to breeze through eight innings. His pitch count — which ran up 115 — was the main element that prevented a complete game.

8. "I mean I went in with the mindset of – I mean I can’t really do anything [about] foul balls," Clevinger said. "I know foul balls and maybe spinning the sliders in the dirt 0-2 hurt me, making me throw a lot of pitches. So I was like, ‘I’m gonna throw every pitch like it’s 0-2, but 0-2 for a strike,’ was kind of my mindset this whole game.”

9. "He didn’t have an inning over 21 pitches, and that was his last inning," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "Every time he’d let one fly, he’d corral himself and come back. I thought he pitched really good today. Shoot, his fastball had velocity that he kept throughout the game. His breaking ball was really good. He just really pitched."

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.