Curve 3, RubberDucks 2

The RubberDucks scored two runs in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough as the Curve completed a four-game sweep Thursday in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Oneil Cruz singled home a run in the first inning to give starter Cam Vieaux a 1-0 lead, and it remained that score until the Curve (69-67) scored twice more in the eighth to make it 3-0.

After Curve reliever Angel German had pitched a scoreless eighth, Jesus Liranzo took over in the ninth and the Ducks (60-76) loaded the bases with a two walks and a single with one out. Oscar Gonzalez then singled to left to score Nellie Rodriguez and Alex Call to make it a one-run lead.

But, with runners at first and second, Liranzo struck out Gianpaul Gonzalez and got Ernie Clement to fly out to center to end the game and earn his first save of the year.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com