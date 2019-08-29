FOOTBALL

Perry 42,

Canton Central Catholic 26

Running back Dion Cundiff ran for 267 yards on 24 carries and scored six touchdowns, four of them in the fourth quarter, to lead the visiting Panthers (1-0) to victory in the annual "Battle of 13th Street" in the season opener for both teams Thursday night.

Kyle Middaugh added 99 yards on 10 carries for Perry, and Canton Central Catholic quarterback Austin Beck was 25-for-35 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to receiver Chase Miller.

GIRLS SOCCER

Norton 5, Firestone 0

Sophomore striker Hannah Brechner scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the game as the Panthers improved to 2-1.

BOYS GOLF

Suburban League Tournament

The medalists in each Suburban League Conference keyed their teams to victory at Barberton Brookside Country Club.

Stow's Aaron Kim led the National Conference-winning Bulldogs with a 2-under 70, and Highland took the American Conference title behind Cooper Hrabek's even-par 72. The Hornets tied Aurora, each at 332 for its top four golfers, but Blake Zuro's 89 broke the scorecard playoff in the fifth player position to put Highland over the top.

Luke Radis led Aurora, and Carter Troyer each had a 79 for third-place Kent Roosevelt.

Stow tallied 301, 3 strokes better than Hudson, which was led in scoring by Ben Basta's 73 and Coop Pamer's 74.

GIRLS GOLF

Stow 167, Tallmadge 195

Olivia Balawender carded a 40 to lead four Bulldogs under 50 in a Suburban League win at Sunny Hills. Lizzie Bickar was medalist, shooting 39 for Tallmadge.

TENNIS

Wadsworth 4, Copley 1

The Grizzlies (5-3) took both doubles matches to post a Suburban League win. Jillian Cornacchione and Haleigh Saylor won at No. 1 doubles and Emily Brandyberry and Chloe Porter were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 2 doubles.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 4,

Our Lady of the Elms 1

Lucy Chumra and Kirstin Pier posted straight-set wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, as the Irish improved to 4-3.

Cuyahoga Falls 3, CVCA 2

Doubles wins by the teams of Emma Burstoski and Grace Ohler and Kailee Shaw and Jillian Herceg led the Black Tigers to a nonleague home win.

VOLLEYBALL

Revere 25-25-25,

Barberton 15-18-15

Emma Fulton's 17 digs, Anna Freeman's 20 kills and Dakota Drenth's 33 assists led the Minutemen to a Suburban League American Conference win.

Ellet 25-25-25,

North 20-10-19

Ayiana Hill dished out 12 assists and Mina Judeh punched out eight kills as Ellet improved to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the City Series.

Coventry 25-25-25,

Norton 14-15-15

Junior Miya Gotto recorded 12 points and two service aces to lead the Comets (6-1, 2-0) to a Portage Trail Conference win. Leah Ungashick had 16 assists for Coventry.