POLAND For the second year in a row, a memorable Marlington comeback against Poland on opening night fell just short.

The Dukes recovered an onside kick in the final five minutes and punched in a 14-yard touchdown run by Anthony Sabatino with 1:22 to play to get within a point. Marlington could have tied the game with an extra-point kick, but the Dukes elected to go for two and the win.

"I always look at what the situation is and I also ask the players what they want to do," Marlington head coach Mark Gulling said. "There was no doubt in their mind what they wanted to do in that situation. The decision wasn't hard."

Unfortunately, it didn't pan out. Poland covered the two-point conversion pass play well, with Blake Wilson making an interception to seal the 24-23 win.

"We were expecting something different from them defensively," Gullling said. "They went straight man. We thought they were going to switch off and we could sneak a little pig tail route in. Unfortunately it didn't work out."

It was a seemingly improbable scenario after Marlington found itself down 24-10 with just eight minutes to go. Once again the Dukes showed their character.

CJ Greiner threw a nice 42-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Carr to cut the lead to just one score. Marlington then recovered an onside kick with under five minutes left. That set up the 14-yard TD run by Sabatino with 1:22 to play to give Marlington the opportunity to go for the win.

"The guys played well and they showed a lot of heart," Gulling said "Sometimes you just come up on the short end of the stick. I'm proud of the kids and the way they fought. We're going to move on and continue to get better."

Greiner was 15-of-28 passing for 230 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 83 yards on 12 carries.

Ryan Cooley caught eight passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Carr hauled in two passes for 68 yards.

A poor third quarter may have decided the game. Marlington had two three-and-outs and a lost fumble that resulted in Poland taking over inside the Marlington 34-yard line three times. That resulted in 17 points.

"We put a lot of pressure on our defense," Gulling said. "We put them in a bad spot and Poland completely changed their offense at halftime. They went from the spread back to the old stack backfield and they had a lot of success with it."

Senior running back Jake Rutana had 15 carries for 82 yards and two TDs for the Bulldogs. Joshua Alessi added 87 yards on 11 carries.

Poland's passing game sputtered in the first half and Marlington controlled the clock and field possession. The Dukes ended up with a 3-0 lead at the break on a 42-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Macagey Laure.

Marlington lost to Poland 17-14 last year when a last-second field goal attempt fell just short. The Dukes are now 2-6 in openers against the Bulldogs to start the season.

