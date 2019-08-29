Senior totals 274 yards, six touchdowns as Panthers pull away in Battle of 13th Street.

PERRY TWP. The chant rained down from the Perry student section late in the fourth quarter Thursday night.

“This is our street! This is our street!”

Yes, the Panthers own 13th Street for a third straight year.

And Dion Cundiff owned the night.

The senior running back, in his first varsity game, ran 24 times for 274 yards and six touchdowns as visiting Perry pulled away in the fourth quarter for a season-opening 42-26 win against rival Central Catholic.

With feature back Josh Lemon not playing as he recovers from a stress fracture in his back, Cundiff went wild. Perry’s wing-T wore down the smaller, out-numbered Crusaders who never trailed until the fourth quarter.

It felt like the 6-foot-1, 240-pound Cundiff covered the 1.2 miles that separate Perry and Central. He ran for 200 yards in the second half alone.

“He should’ve done that,” Perry head coach Keith Wakefield said with a straight face. “He’s 242 pounds and can run. Would you want to tackle him?”

Cundiff scored on runs of 14, 66, 23 and 52 yards in the fourth quarter as Perry flipped a 20-14 deficit into a runaway win. He added a 17-yard catch-and-run — on Perry’s only completion of the night in two attempts — to convert a third-and-16 late in the second quarter, eventually leading to his 6-yard TD. That tied the game at 14-14 going into halftime. He had scored on a 2-yard run earlier in the quarter.

It was still tied at 14-14 heading into a fourth quarter that Perry would go on to dominate.

“I feel like first half they stuck with us,” Cundiff said. “They’re a hard-fighting team. But we went in the locker room, Coach told us our problems and we knew we had to execute. I just feel like we came out and fought harder.”

The Perry students chanted Cundiff’s name after his 52-yard TD run to cap the scoring.

Asked if he could have ever imagined a night like this for his first varsity start, Cundiff smiled sheepishly and said, “Not really.”

Senior Kyle Middaugh added 99 yards on 10 carries as the Division II Panthers asserted themselves with their veteran offensive line against the Division V Crusaders.

“We’re not very tough and Central has a lot of skill like always,” Wakefield said. “So they throw it around and came out and hurried against us. And they changed their defense, and they haven’t changed it in 20 years. So we caught on to it I think. It was smart on their part.

“I was glad our kids finished. They played better in the second half. That’s what we do. We don’t panic if we’re behind or tied. Just keep grinding.”

Senior Austin Beck, in his first varsity start at quarterback, was sharp in Central’s quick-hitting, hurry-up spread offense. He finished 25-of-35 passing for 287 yards, three touchdowns and one pick. He took a big blow from 6-4, 290-pound Vinny Sciury as he delivered a 37-yard pass to Joe Boron in the first half.

Central senior Chase Miller had six catches for 112 yards and two TDs. He added four carries for 35 yards and one TD for the Crusaders, who were plagued by cramping in the second half.

“I think on both sides of the ball our kids played hard,” Central head coach Jeff Lindesmith said. “We always say, after playing Perry, regardless of the week you play them, that type of physical football that we want to play, we can get to. We did it for a partial game tonight. We’ll try to get four quarters going forward.”

Reach Josh at 330-580-8426 or josh.weir@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @jweirREP