The Browns and the other 31 NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 53 players before 4 p.m. Saturday, but the moves won't stop then.
Players who are released on cutdown weekend can be claimed off waivers. The claiming period will expire at noon Sunday.
And the roster will remain in flux leading up to the Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans.
With that in mind, here’s a prediction for what the initial 53 could look like.
Offense (24)
Quarterbacks (3)
On roster: Baker Mayfield, Drew Stanton, Garrett Gilbert
Cut: David Blough
Running backs (3)
On roster: Nick Chubb, D'Ernest Johnson, Dontrell Hilliard
Cut: Trayone Gray, Joe Kerridge, A.J. Ouellette
Suspended: Kareem Hunt
Wide receivers (6)
On roster: Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Braxton Miller, Damion Ratley, Derrick Willies
Cut: Dorian Baker, Ishmael Hyman, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi
Suspended: Antonio Callaway
Tight ends (3)
On roster: David Njoku, Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown
Cut: Seth DeValve, Stephen Carlson
Suspended: Rico Gathers
Line (9)
On roster: Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Chris Hubbard, Greg Robinson, Eric Kush, Wyatt Teller, Kendall Lamm, Austin Corbett, Drew Forbes
Cut: Brad Seaton, Travis Vornkahl, Bryan Witzmann, Willie Wright, Kyle Kalis, Brian Fineanganofo
Defense (26)
Line (9)
On roster: Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi, Genard Avery, Chris Smith, Chad Thomas, Trevon Coley, Devaroe Lawrence
Cut: Daniel Ekuale, Carl Davis, Anthony Zettel, Jarrell Owens, Brian Price, Wyatt Ray, Brandin Bryant
Linebackers (6)
On roster: Joe Schobert, Christian Kirksey, Adarius Taylor, Sione Takitaki, Mack Wilson, Ray-Ray Armstrong
Cut: Dedrick Young II, Anthony Stubbs, Willie Harvey
Cornerbacks (6)
On roster: Denzel Ward, Terrance Mitchell, TJ Carrie, Greedy Williams, Phillip Gaines, Donnie Lewis Jr.
Cut: Lenzy Pipkins, Robert Jackson, Tavierre Thomas
Safeties (5)
On roster: Damarious Randall, Morgan Burnett, Jermaine Whitehead, Eric Murray, Sheldrick Redwine
Cut: Tigie Sankoh, Juston Burris, J.T. Hassell, Montrel Meander
Specialists (3)
On roster: kicker Austin Seibert, punter Britton Colquitt, long snapper Charley Hughlett
Cut: kicker Greg Joseph, punter Jamie Gillan