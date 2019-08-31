It took Archbishop Hoban 15 seconds to score a touchdown in its 2019 season-opening football game against visiting Harrisburg (Pa.) on Saturday afternoon.

Hoban junior Shane Hamm connected with junior Brayden Fox for a 68-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage, and sophomore Charlie Durkin followed with his first of six extra point kicks.

“We knew from studying film that there was a big hole where I hit Fox,” said Hamm, who completed 9-of-19 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

After that, Hamm and the Knights didn't let up until the outcome was decided en route to a 42-12 victory over the Cougars (1-1) on a sun-soaked day at Dowed Field.

Hoban, winner of four state championships in a row, topped a Harrisburg team that was the Class 6A state runner-up to Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep last year in Pennsylvania. Class 6A is the equivalent of Division I in Ohio.

Hoban senior DeaMonte Trayanum, an Arizona State recruit, rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries against Harrisburg, which beat Coatesville (Pa.) 14-6 last week.

“Our team really came out ready to compete and we showed that we were ready for Week 1,” Trayanum said.

Trayanum ran for a 7-yard touchdown with 3:55 to go in the first quarter to make it 14-0.

“We came out ready to execute,” Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell said. “We had an extra week because we had no scrimmage [last week], so we had a lot of Hoban time. ... I think that benefited us a lot.”

The Knights' lead reached 35-0 in the second quarter. Hamm threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Trayanum at 8:18, Michigan State recruit Devin Hightower returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown at 6:12, and Hamm found Alabama recruit Caden Clark for an 8-yard touchdown at 3:55.

“We have been practicing for this game all summer,” Hightower said. “It was great that we didn’t come out relaxed and that we came out ready to ball.”

Harrisburg made it 35-6 when senior Nicari Williams threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to senior Donte Kent with 25 seconds left in the second quarter.

The second half featured a 5-yard touchdown run by Hamm, and a 25-yard touchdown from Williams to senior Trevion Carey.

Tyrrell lauded the efforts of his defense, and the play of offensive linemen Walter Ganous, Jake Burns, Keyshawn Haynes, Luke Petit and Colton Burkhart.

“Chances Carter-Hill had a big game off the edge,” Hoban junior defender Darryl Peterson III said. “... Drew Pasadyn and Jason Martin also had a big impact on the D-line, and our linebackers as well, Anthony Threadgill and Luke Bauer, played big.”

The Cougars traveled five hours by bus on Friday to get to Akron.

“The kids had a lot of fun on this trip,” Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett said. “We went to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday in Canton, which was great.”

