BOYS SOCCER

Walsh Jesuit 6,

St. Vincent-St. Mary 0

Freshman Dennis Butts scored twice in the first half Saturday to help Walsh (1-1-2) win its first match of the season. Riley Madden recorded two assists, helping on goals by Preston Bowers and Sam Haslinger.

Wadsworth 7,

Kent Roosevelt 0

Two goals by Ryan Pappas paced the Grizzlies (1-2-1), who got off 20 shots on goal.

Cuyahoga Falls 2,

Firestone 1

Josh Boorman's goal with 15 minutes left off an assist by Matt Hammonds lifted the Black Tigers (2-1-1) to a nonleague win over the Falcons (3-1-1).

Jackson 2,

Dublin Coffman 1

Garrett Hattery tied the score at 1-1 in the eighth minute and then scored again in the 63rd minute as the Polar Bears (2-1-2) edged Coffman (2-2-0).

Hattery's first score came off an assist by Cody Victor after Coffman had scored in the first minute. His game-winner was unassisted.

Brunswick 3, Wooster 2

Brunswick's Justin Hagler scored two goals eight minutes apart in the second half, tying the score and then putting the Blue Devils (3-1-1) in front. Hagler also assisted on a first-half score by Ryan Horner.

CROSS COUNTRY

Mentor Cardinal Classic

Hudson swept the boys and girls titles at Mentor's Garfield Park. Titan Casey and Andrew Glodslager were fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 24-team boys race for the Explorers. Medina's Harry Custer won the race in 16:13.9 to lead the Bees to a second-place finish.

Hudson and Medina finished 1-2, followed by host Mentor, in the girls race. Sarah Weldon (fifth) and Emmaline Hannan (seventh) cracked the top 10 for Hudson, as did Juliette Keller (fourth) and Olivia Roberts (eighth) for Medina.

Avon Lake Earlybird

For the second consecutive weekend, the St. Vincent-St. Mary girls cross country team claimed an invitational title. The Irish scored 27 points and placed five girls in the top 10 of the Maroon race at Lorain Community College. Theresa Hagey led the way with a first-place time of 19:06.2.

In the girls Gold race, runner-up Revere finished nine points behind Parma Heights Holy Name. Freshman Allison Meixner's 22:51.9 was good for fifth.

In the boys Maroon run, St. V-M and Revere finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Kenston Frank Gibas Invitational

The Green girls finished second to the host Bombers in the 26-team Kenston Invitational behind Olivia Gang, Kendall Anenson and Carmen Sims, who finished seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.