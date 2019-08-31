The senior running back carried 28 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns in the victory

CANTON McKinley senior running back Lameir Garrett has been pestering his coaches to let him play defense.

On Friday’s final play, he showed why.

Garrett carried 28 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns and made the game-clinching sack of Warren Harding quarterback Marcus Brown on the final play, helping the Bulldogs hold on for a 32-27 win over visiting Warren Harding at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

“They just threw me in there,” said Garrett, whose sack was his only defensive play of the night. “I was waiting all summer to play defense and coach told me, ‘You’ve got your chance.’ I was so excited, I had to get him (Brown).”

The most amazing part?

“We just put our Hail Mary package in yesterday,” Bulldogs coach Marcus Wattley said. “If he wasn’t a workhorse on offense, he’d probably play defensive line for us. You have situations where you need a guy like that, with that kind of motor and that kind of takeoff. I didn’t know it would come down to a sack, but he made a heck of a play off great effort.”

Friday’s win should be the first of many for Wattley, who replaced Dan Reardon in the offseason after Reardon was hired at Youngstown Ursuline. Neither team led by more than eight points at any point, and McKinley trailed 27-24 until Garrett scored his third touchdown with 3:29 left. Bulldogs quarterback Elijah Wesley added the two-point conversion to give McKinley a cushion.

“I told the guys it’s just about making plays,” Wattley said. “They’re just as talented as we are. I think we were very well-conditioned and we just kind of outlasted them.”

Garrett, who broke out as McKinley’s feature back midway through last season, carried the Bulldogs offensively on Friday. With Wesley struggling to pass in his first varsity start — he finished 2-of-8 for minus-1 yard, missing out on three possible touchdowns because of overthrows — Garrett “created an identity” for McKinley, Wattley said.

“He was breaking tackles, he was finishing runs and he kind of set the tone for us,” Wattley said of Garrett. “We knew we still had him, so we knew we still had a shot late in the game. We put the game on his back and just rode him tonight.”

Wesley, meanwhile, flashed his speed and athleticism en route to 114 yards on 11 carries, including a 36-yard touchdown run around the left end to open the scoring.

“We’ve got to be able to stop the run and we weren’t able to stop the run,” Harding coach Steve Arnold said. “That was the difference in the game.”

Wesley’s counterpart, Harding junior Elijah Taylor, played exceptional, completing 22 of 39 passes for 341 yards and three TDs but missed parts of the fourth quarter due to cramping. He did throw two interceptions, both picked off by Jonah Lytle.

“He’s a great player who throws a great ball, but a lot of those plays, we gave him,” Wattley said of Taylor. “We blew some coverages and he took advantage of it. That’s what the good ones do.”

Brown carried five times for 38 yards for the Raiders, who finished with just 81 yards rushing on 25 carries in their first game since losing Rutgers recruit Kay’Ron Adams to graduation.

“We got to run the ball a little bit better,” Arnold said.

Wattley, meanwhile, wants his Bulldogs to do a lot of things better. But he was happy with the win.

“I told the kids at halftime, ‘This is why you do what you do, for moments like these,’” Wattley said. “You have to grind out wins when we maybe sometimes shouldn’t.

“We didn’t play well in the passing game, we had missed assignments, we missed this and that. But the end of the day, we made corrections, we made adjustments and we kept playing hard for 48 minutes. I’m very proud of the effort. It’s definitely one I won’t forget.”

Reach Joe at 330-580-8573 or joe.scalzo@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @jscalzoREP