SeaWolves 4, RubberDucks 1



Robert Broom gave up his first earned run in a month and only fourth earned run with the RubberDucks on Saturday. It turned into 4-1 Eastern League loss to the Erie Seawolves at Canal Park.

Broom came on in relief of Anthony Gose in the seventh inning and gave up a two-out, three-run home run to left off the bat of Isaac Paredes.

The Ducks (60-88, 26-43) struck out 13 times. In the past three games, they have struck out 40 times.

Nolan Jones went 3-for-3 with a double and run scored.

The third game of the four-game series is scheduled for Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Kyle Dowdy (0-1, 3.13) will pitch for the RubberDucks. The SeaWolves have not named a starter.

Indians pitcher Danny Salazar is scheduled to make a rehab appearance.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

