Fresh off a 21-13 season-opening victory over visiting Mentor Lake Catholic, Stow is facing another tough test Friday night when it travels to Barberton.

Running backs Jack Bryden and Mykal Azar each rushed for a touchdown in the first half and quarterback Owen Bainbridge connected with Justin Weightman for a 69-yard touchdown pass in the Bulldogs' victory.

Barberton is coming off an impressive 34-2 win over host Norton in Week 1.

Air Mekeal

Woodridge opened its season with a 24-14 win at home over West Branch on Friday behind quarterback Andrew Mekeal, who completed 14-of-17 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Albright, Christian Everly and Ben Lahoski each caught one touchdown pass from Mekeal.

Woodridge will visit Nordonia (0-1) on Friday.

Glenn leads Tigers

Twinsburg (1-0) is set to host Solon (1-0) on Friday after beating host Copley 21-20 in double overtime in Week 1.

Twinsburg’s Dominick Glenn rushed for a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter and caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Corrigan in the second overtime. Jamir James also rushed for a 23-yard touchdown for the Tigers against the Indians.

7-0 Federal League

All of the Federal League teams earned Week 1 victories.

Perry got things going on Thursday with a 42-26 win over host Canton Central Catholic as senior Dion Cundiff tied a single-game school record with six rushing touchdowns and finished with a career-high 274 yards on 24 carries.

Perry hosts East on Friday night.

Host Canton McKinley then topped Warren Harding 32-27 in Marcus Wattley’s debut as the Bulldogs coach Friday night. Lameir Garrett rushed 28 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns, and recorded a sack on the final play of the game.

McKinley comes to Akron on Saturday to play Buchtel.

In other games involving a FL team, host Green beat Firestone 38-6, host GlenOak topped South Bend Adams (Ind.) 42-13, host Jackson dispatched East 29-12, visiting Lake defeated Ashland 34-7 and host North Canton Hoover bested Buchtel 38-7.

Porter Flinn rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns for Green in Mark Geis’ debut as coach. Green’s Trevor Van Horn threw two touchdowns, one to Flinn and one to Michael Mullin.

Massillon record

Junior Andrew Wilson-Lamp set a Massillon single-game record with 232 receiving yards in a 44-14 victory over visiting St. Vincent-St. Mary Friday night.

Wilson-Lamp caught 11 passes, including a 45-yard touchdown from Aidan Longwell.

Massillon’s Terrance Keyes Jr., formerly of St. V-M, rushed for two touchdowns, and Preston Hodges contributed one rushing score.

Tigers standout Jayden Ballard, an Ohio State recruit, returned a kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown and also caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Longwell (20-of-23 for 322 yards).

Aurora vs. CVCA

CVCA is set to host Aurora on Friday in a pairing of 1-0 teams.

The Royals traveled to Cleveland to record a 28-25 Week 1 victory over Villa Angela-St. Joseph, spoiling the debut of Elvis Grbac as coach at his alma mater. CVCA’s Shane Douglas rushed for three touchdowns and Michael Bevington added in one rushing score.

Aurora ventured to Lyndhurst in Week 1 to defeat Brush 28-0. Anthony Gramm and Evan McVay each rushed for two touchdowns for the Greenmen, and John Papesh had two interceptions.

