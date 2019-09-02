Manchester hits the road Friday night for a Week 2 football game in Gnadenhutten against Indian Valley.

Manchester and Indian Valley are both 1-0 after the Panthers beat visiting Columbiana 21-14 and the Braves topped host Coshocton 42-7 last week.

The Panthers scored twice on offense and once on defense last week. Ethan Wright threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Foster, Seth Duckett threw a touchdown pass to Jordan Schindewolf and Riley Soles returned an interception for a touchdown.

More football

• Dom Loparo scored five touchdowns — three rushing and two receiving — on Friday to guide host Wadsworth to a 42-20 win over Highland. Trey Shaffer completed three touchdown passes for Wadsworth, which hosts Wooster (0-1) in Week 2.

• Coventry beat host Kenmore-Garfield 22-0 on Saturday as Reese Brunson threw a touchdown pass to Kenton Duty, and Calvin Dudley and Brendan Longwell each added a rushing score. The Comets host Carrollton (0-1) on Friday.

• Three Streetsboro players rushed for more than 100 yards in a 55-14 home win over Chagrin Falls on Friday. Krys Riley-Richardson ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, Donovan Washington-Perdue totaled 124 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and Maysun Klimak had 105 yards and one score on 10 carries.

• Tyler Knight ran for two touchdowns and Mogadore built a 31-6 lead and then held on to beat visiting Norwayne 31-30 Friday.

Soccer tidbits

• Senior Konnor Schwerdtfeger scored five goals as Firestone opened its boys soccer season with wins over Wadsworth (3-1), Louisville (4-0) and Revere (2-0).

• Green improved to 3-0-1 in girls soccer on Saturday with a 4-3 win over Stow. Brooke Fieldson scored three goals for the Bulldogs, and Faith Estes contributed one goal.

• Morgan Pentz scored two goals and Aubrey Rea scored one goal to lead Walsh Jesuit (4-0-1) to a 3-0 victory over Avon on Saturday.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ.