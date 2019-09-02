FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK TWO
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Aurora (1-0) at CVCA (1-0)
Brecksville (0-1) at Green (1-0)
Brunswick (1-0) at North Royalton (1-0)
Canton South (0-1) at Northwest (1-0)
Carrollton (0-1) at Coventry (1-0)
Cle. John Marshall (1-0) at Ravenna (1-0)
East (0-1) at Perry (1-0)
Eastlake North (1-0) at Revere (1-0)
Ellet (1-0) at Tallmadge (0-1)
Firestone (0-1) at Copley (0-1)
GlenOak (1-0) at Massillon (1-0)
Kenmore-Garfield (0-1) at Lisbon Beaver (1-0)
Lake (1-0) at Lyndhurst Brush (0-1)
Manchester (1-0) at Indian Valley (1-0)
Marlington (0-1) at Kent Roosevelt (1-0)
Mayfield (1-0)at Jackson (1-0)
Medina (1-0) at Highland (0-1)
Niles McKinley (1-0) at Alliance (1-0)
North (0-1) at Orrville (1-0)
North Canton Hoover (1-0) at Louisville (0-1)
Norton (0-1) at Chippewa (0-1)
St. Vincent-St. Mary (0-1) at Walsh Jesuit (0-1)
Solon (1-0) at Twinsburg (1-0)
Southeast (1-0) at Field (0-1)
Springfield (0-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (1-0)
Stow (1-0) at Barberton (1-0)
Strasburg (1-0)at Rootstown (1-0)
Streetsboro (1-0) at Pepper Pike Orange (0-1)
Strongsville (1-0) at Hudson (0-1)
Woodridge (1-0) at Nordonia (0-1)
Wooster (1-0) at Wadsworth (1-0)
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (0-1) at Archbishop Hoban (1-0)
---
Saturday's Games
Canton McKinley (1-0) at Buchtel (0-1), 1 p.m.
Garfield Heights Trinity (1-0) at WRA (1-0), 2 p.m.
Mogadore (1-0) at Shadyside (1-0)
SOCCER
BOYS
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Cleveland Benedictine at Walsh Jesuit
GlenOak at Green
Jackson at Lake
North Royalton at Stow
Norton at Coventry
Revere at Barberton
Rittman at Norwayne
Twinsburg at Cuyahoga Falls
Wadsworth at Nordonia
Woodridge at Springfield
Thursday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Barberton at Alliance
Cle. Lincoln West at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.
GlenOak at Firestone, 6:30 p.m.
Lyndhurst Brush at Twinsburg
Nordonia at Massillon
Rittman at Field, 5 p.m.
GIRLS
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Cloverleaf at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.
Coventry at Norton
Ravenna at Field
Springfield at Woodridge, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Barberton at Revere
Cuyahoga Falls at Twinsburg
Ellet at Our Lady of the Elms, 6 p.m.
Green at GlenOak
Hudson at Brecksville
Lake at Jackson
Louisville at Massillon
Nordonia at Wadsworth
North Canton Hoover at Canton McKinley
Stow at North Royalton
Walsh Jesuit at Archbishop Hoban
Thursday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Aurora at Streetsboro
Bedford at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Coventry at Stow
Dover at Wooster
Firestone at Field
Ravenna at Kenston
St. Vincent-St. Mary at Woodridge