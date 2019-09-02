FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK TWO

Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Aurora (1-0) at CVCA (1-0)

Brecksville (0-1) at Green (1-0)

Brunswick (1-0) at North Royalton (1-0)

Canton South (0-1) at Northwest (1-0)

Carrollton (0-1) at Coventry (1-0)

Cle. John Marshall (1-0) at Ravenna (1-0)

East (0-1) at Perry (1-0)

Eastlake North (1-0) at Revere (1-0)

Ellet (1-0) at Tallmadge (0-1)

Firestone (0-1) at Copley (0-1)

GlenOak (1-0) at Massillon (1-0)

Kenmore-Garfield (0-1) at Lisbon Beaver (1-0)

Lake (1-0) at Lyndhurst Brush (0-1)

Manchester (1-0) at Indian Valley (1-0)

Marlington (0-1) at Kent Roosevelt (1-0)

Mayfield (1-0)at Jackson (1-0)

Medina (1-0) at Highland (0-1)

Niles McKinley (1-0) at Alliance (1-0)

North (0-1) at Orrville (1-0)

North Canton Hoover (1-0) at Louisville (0-1)

Norton (0-1) at Chippewa (0-1)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (0-1) at Walsh Jesuit (0-1)

Solon (1-0) at Twinsburg (1-0)

Southeast (1-0) at Field (0-1)

Springfield (0-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (1-0)

Stow (1-0) at Barberton (1-0)

Strasburg (1-0)at Rootstown (1-0)

Streetsboro (1-0) at Pepper Pike Orange (0-1)

Strongsville (1-0) at Hudson (0-1)

Woodridge (1-0) at Nordonia (0-1)

Wooster (1-0) at Wadsworth (1-0)

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (0-1) at Archbishop Hoban (1-0)

---

Saturday's Games

Canton McKinley (1-0) at Buchtel (0-1), 1 p.m.

Garfield Heights Trinity (1-0) at WRA (1-0), 2 p.m.

Mogadore (1-0) at Shadyside (1-0)

SOCCER

BOYS

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Cleveland Benedictine at Walsh Jesuit

GlenOak at Green

Jackson at Lake

North Royalton at Stow

Norton at Coventry

Revere at Barberton

Rittman at Norwayne

Twinsburg at Cuyahoga Falls

Wadsworth at Nordonia

Woodridge at Springfield

Thursday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Barberton at Alliance

Cle. Lincoln West at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.

GlenOak at Firestone, 6:30 p.m.

Lyndhurst Brush at Twinsburg

Nordonia at Massillon

Rittman at Field, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Cloverleaf at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.

Coventry at Norton

Ravenna at Field

Springfield at Woodridge, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Barberton at Revere

Cuyahoga Falls at Twinsburg

Ellet at Our Lady of the Elms, 6 p.m.

Green at GlenOak

Hudson at Brecksville

Lake at Jackson

Louisville at Massillon

Nordonia at Wadsworth

North Canton Hoover at Canton McKinley

Stow at North Royalton

Walsh Jesuit at Archbishop Hoban

Thursday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Aurora at Streetsboro

Bedford at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Coventry at Stow

Dover at Wooster

Firestone at Field

Ravenna at Kenston

St. Vincent-St. Mary at Woodridge