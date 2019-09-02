CLEVELAND — The Indians haven't had much luck with injuries lately.

Jose Ramirez is expected to be done for the regular season, and Corey Kluber is working his way from a setback that will cost him multiple weeks. They're now without second baseman Jason Kipnis for a few days, but they hope that a short absence will be enough to squelch the issue.

Kipnis is dealing with right wrist tendinitis and left Saturday night's game in Tampa Bay with pain in the wrist. He was seen by Dr. Thomas Graham on Sunday night. Dr. Graham didn't find any additional issues beyond the tendinitis in his wrist.

Kipnis could return in a few days.

"He’s got some tendinitis that he’s dealing with, that we knew. And nothing more," manager Terry Francona said. "We’re going to have him be down today, probably hit tomorrow and hopefully if all goes well, he’ll play the next day. But we’d like to let the oral meds to kick in so he can maybe get rid of this, put this in the rearview mirror."

Easy does it

Carlos Carrasco returned to the mound on Sunday in Tampa Bay to a mostly positive review. He allowed a run but displayed good movement and solid velocity, two positive signs for the Indians, who hope Carrasco can be a key member of their bullpen during this stretch run.

The club still wants to be cautious with him after such a lengthy absence. Essentially, Carrasco is going through a high intensity version of spring training, which means he likely won't be appearing in back-to-back games for a while.

"I don’t think we’d do that right away. I bet you he could," Francona said. "I don’t think that’s in his best interest. Even if a guy that didn’t have anything going on, when you first … like he kind of had his abbreviated spring training … we wouldn’t pitch a guy the first week back-to-back. We’ll use judgment there. We’d certainly like to get to a point where we can. Just not the first week."

It's entirely possible that by the end of the month, as the Indians hope to still be in the thick of a postseason race, Carrasco is pitching some of the higher-leverage innings available ahead of closer Brad Hand.

"We had talked about the first couple outings trying to get him in games where it’s not bases loaded or a tie game, because he doesn’t have a ton of innings yet," Francona said. "But the idea is trying get him in enough where he can help us win and doing it the right way, not overdoing it. It’s not an exact science and its not the easiest thing in the world. ... But it’d be nice to get him a couple innings and start to get him into more leverage situations."

Roster move

The Indians also activated outfielder Jordan Luplow (right hamstring strain) off the injured list Monday.

Luplow had been on the IL since Aug. 6 and will resume his role as primary platoon option against left-handed pitchers. Entering Monday night, Luplow had a .305 average and 1.073 OPS off southpaws this season.

The active roster now stands at 31 players.

