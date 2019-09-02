CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco has proved his toughness time and time again.

The 32-year-old Indians right-hander survived reconstructive elbow surgery in 2011, banishment to the bullpen in 2014 and a broken right hand in 2016 that kept him from pitching in the World Series.

But none of those challenges were life-threatening.

None jeopardized his time with his wife, Karelis, and their five children.

Chronic myeloid leukemia could have been the bolt from the blue that made “Cookie” crumble.

But that would have been selling short Carrasco’s resolve, his continuing optimism in the face of adversity, his zest for life that makes him one of the most beloved teammates in the Indians clubhouse — this year or any year.

Through three months of treatment and rehab after his June 2 diagnosis, Carrasco persevered with the same upbeat attitude that has carried him through his Tribe career.

“This is nothing for me,” Carrasco said Monday. “I’ve been the same guy I’ve always been, a clown or whatever you want to call it ... Why does it have to be sad because I have this? I’m just fine.”

Carrasco returned to action Sunday in Tampa, pitching an emotion-filled seventh inning in an 8-2 loss to the Rays. He received a standing ovation from the fans and both dugouts, the Rays led by manager Kevin Cash, the former Indians bullpen coach who may have saved Carrasco’s Tribe career.

“It meant a lot, because from day one I've had a lot of texts, phone calls, from teammates and other teams, too,” Carrasco said. “I've had a lot of people behind me, supporting me.”

Making his first appearance since May 30, Carrasco admitted he was a bundle of nerves when the call to the bullpen came.

“When they told me, ‘Get ready, you’ve got the next inning,’ I just started like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I couldn’t control myself,” Carrasco said before Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field.

“I felt so excited. I ran to the mound, my whole body started shaking like crazy. But as soon as I released that first pitch, everything went back to normal. It was a great feeling just getting back to the mound, getting together with my teammates. They were behind me, too. It was really special.”

When his inning was over, his two hits and one run allowed seemed inconsequential. Carrasco shared long embraces with shortstop Francisco Lindor and second baseman Jason Kipnis.

“Those two hugs, they meant a lot. Those two guys, especially Kip, have been [there] from day one,” Carrasco said. “Kipnis said, 'I'm proud of you. You've been doing a lot. I saw you, for those three months, what was going on.' I almost cried that time. You know what? Those feelings are great to have.

“Lindor, the same way. Lindor just said, 'I believe in you. You're a strong man. Now, you're pitching here. Just back to normal, back to work. And don't worry about [us], we'll take care of you.'”

That might not be necessary. Now Carrasco is more than the Indians’ biggest cheerleader, but a reliever who can help the Tribe in its battle to make the postseason. A daunting fight might not feel as daunting with Carrasco back on their side, even if he has lost five to seven pounds.

“He didn’t want anybody to feel sorry for him,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Carrasco’s road back after the diagnosis. “I think at times he tried to hide that. We tried to explain to him that sometimes that’s what you’ve got friends for, to lean on. We’re here for you, not the other way around.”

It sounded as if there was a time when Francona had his doubts about Carrasco. That was in 2014, when he was tabbed as the fifth starter only because he was out of options. After four ugly outings, Carrasco was sent to the bullpen, where Cash straightened out his approach.

“When I first came here, we had to send to him to the bullpen ... big arm, wasn’t translating to starting,” Francona said. “I remember Cashie and [pitching coach] Mickey Callaway coming to me and saying, ‘He is ready.’ [I was like,] ‘I don’t know, ya know, we got a good thing going here.’

“It’s like what he learned by going to the bullpen, he took to becoming a starter and he kind of just took off.”

Since Carrasco got himself on track that year, Francona and the Indians have come to enjoy Carrasco's presence.

“I missed him when he wasn’t around,” Francona said. “He’s always there for guys during the game and in my opinion that’s big. When guys pitch, they can’t just be invested the day they pitch or the position players pick up that in a hurry. He’s there all the time.”

With Carrasco back, he’s no longer the embodiment of the endless adversity the Indians have faced, but the energizing spirit that won’t let them think negative thoughts during the heat of a playoff race.

The words that carried Carrasco through a rough three months may serve as the voice they need to take the division and/or wild card chase to the final day.

“I never think anything bad. I always think good thoughts. As soon as I got the diagnosis, I just went and said, 'OK, I'm a strong man. I just want to work through this,’ ” Carrasco said. “I want to say thank you to a lot of people here, to my teammates, to my fans, especially to my family, even my wife. She told me, 'You don't have anything [to worry about], you're going to be fine.’ And that's what's keeping me stronger than ever.

“Right now, I just feel like [nothing] happened to me ...”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.