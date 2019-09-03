Pro Bowl defensive end takes on leadership role in effort to provide clean, accessible drinking water

Myles Garrett has often expressed a desire to make a difference in the world as a humanitarian.

The Browns Pro Bowl defensive end took a significant step toward achieving that goal by becoming the new captain of the NFL Waterboys program.

Retired NFL defensive end Chris Long founded Waterboys in 2015. Its mission is to unite players and fans in support of providing clean, accessible drinking water to 1 million people worldwide.

The Chris Long Foundation announced Garrett's leadership role Tuesday.

"I am thrilled to be the Waterboys NFL captain and continue my work in ensuring that people have access to safe water," Garrett said in a news release. "This is my third year involved with the program, and I can’t wait to work with my peers around the league, along with fans, to grow Waterboys and build on the momentum that Chris [Long] has generated around this important cause."

Committed to bringing clean water to East African communities in need, Garrett will lead a roster of active NFL stars, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Beau Allen, Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long, Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker, Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley. They will participate in social media campaigns and fan engagement events to raise awareness and funds throughout the 2019 season.

Garrett will award a fan with four tickets to the Browns' Sept. 22 game against the Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium as part of a social media campaign. To be considered for the prize, fans must follow @waterboysorg on Twitter, tag three friends and use the hashtag #DawgsDigDeep.

Garrett also will work with NBA players and the Hoops2o program founded by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. The NBA arm of Waterboys has raised more than $250,000 since its inception in 2018.

Long views Garrett as an ideal fit for Waterboys, which has provided clean drinking water to more than 245,000 people.

"I knew right away that Myles was the guy that could carry the torch and lead the NFL Waterboys program," Long said. "He’s young, passionate and sincere in his commitment to helping other people. And he’s going to play at a high level for a long time. I know the sky is the limit for what we will accomplish under Myles’ leadership. I believe we will reach our 1 million people served goal during his tenure."

