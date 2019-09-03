BOYS SOCCER

Twinsburg 1, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Connor Gantous scored off a Jason Karhoff assist as the Tigers (3-2, 2-0) won on the road in the Suburban League National Conference match.

Chippewa 2, Northwestern 0

Ethan Letz and Trevor Letz each scored a goal and Eric Karl had four saves as the Chipps (3-0-1, 1-0-1) posted a Wayne County Athletic League shutout win.

TENNIS

CVCA 3, Archbishop Hoban 2

Singles victories by Courtney DeCarlo and Hannah Jacob led the Royals to a nonleague win.

Copley 5, Kent Roosevelt 0

Madison Lewis and Natalia DiRocco won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles as the Indians won a nonleague match.

BOYS GOLF

Woodridge 169, Streetsboro 206

Dawson Reinhart took home medalist honors with a 4-over 40 as Woodridge posted a Portage Trail Conference Metro Conference victory at Brookledge Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Vincent-St. Mary 25-25-25,

Waterloo 8-18-17

Sofia Kane, Natalie Folatko and Elizabeth Tavolier helped the Irish (5-6) to a nonleague win. Kane had 10 kills and four blocks, Folatko dished out 27 assists and scored 18 service points and Tavolier had 20 digs.

Green 25-15-26-25,

Lake 15-25-24-15

Green posted a Federal League win in four sets behind Natalie Eckard and Maria Pizzino. Eckard recorded 20 kills and two blocks, and Pizzino scored 12 points, including four aces, and led the Bulldogs (2-3, 2-1) with 18 assists.

GIRLS GOLF

Stow 170, Hudson 182

With Stow coming off a Suburban League title last weekend, Olivia Balawender and Abbey Staats shared medalist honors with rounds of 42 at Fox Den Golf Course.

Green 173,

North Canton Hoover 173

With the fifth score card used to break a match tie at Turkeyfoot Golf Course, Rachel Didonato's 45 allowed the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1) to pull into a three-way tie for first in the Federal League. Grace May was the match medalist, carding a 1-over 38 for North Canton (4-1, 2-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Norton 6, Coventry 1

Hannah Brechner scored four goals to lift her season total to eight for Norton (4-1, 1-1) in a Portage Trail Conference win.