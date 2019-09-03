CLEVELAND — Mike Clevinger was named American League Pitcher of the Month for August on Tuesday after a torrid stretch that began shortly after he returned from an extended stay on the injured list.

It was Clevinger's first Pitcher of the Month nod and the first for an Indians starter since Corey Kluber won it in June, August and September of his 2017 Cy Young season.

Clevinger went 5-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings over six August starts. Against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 24, he also notched career strikeout No. 500 and became the second-fastest Indians pitcher — and the fastest starter — to reach that milestone by innings pitched behind only Cody Allen.

Clevinger was placed on the injured list with an upper back strain on April 9 and was out until June 17. After a few rough starts, Clevinger has pitched at a Cy Young-contender pace to join Shane Bieber as the anchors of the Indians' rotation.

“Think about it. I was sitting here a couple months ago — or three months ago — and he had a torn lat or whatever and everybody thought his season might be over or he might pitch in September, and he’s pitcher of the month in August," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "That’s pretty cool.”

Square one

Indians pitcher Danny Salazar's road back to the majors continues to be rife with pot holes.

Salazar has made one appearance at the major-league level in two years, and it didn't go well. His four-inning outing on Aug. 1 was off the rails from nearly the first pitch, as his pitches topped out in the high-80s. His velocity hasn't returned since, and Salazar has asked for some time to return to Tampa, Fla., to work with a trainer as he did during earlier this season.

"He just said after the first inning he pitched he just didn’t feel like he could go out for the second inning," Francona said. "Then when he left the ballpark that night, he said he felt pretty good. So then he just asked. He goes, ‘I just need a little time away.’ "

Good to be back

Jake Bauers was recalled from Triple-A over the weekend and on Monday night drove a pinch-hit home run over the 19-foot wall in left field, a pseudo announcement that he had returned with a renewed focus after an extended period in Columbus.

Bauers has had a few hot streaks this season but for the most part has struggled in his first full season in the big leagues, hitting .236 with a .701 OPS in 390 plate appearances. A demotion to Triple-A wasn't ideal, but his hope is that time with the Clippers will prove valuable.

“Yeah, it was good to kind of go down and find myself again," Bauers said. "Really just figure out who I am as a baseball player — stealing bases, driving the ball, driving in runs — so hopefully that continues to carry over. It’s off to a pretty good start and hopefully we keep winning ballgames.”

