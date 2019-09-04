BEREA — Browns free safety Damarious Randall might be thinking about the Lombardi Trophy, but he isn’t driven by the hype.

After an offseason of great expectations over the Browns’ chances to make their first playoff appearance since 2002, Randall won’t take the field for Sunday’s opener against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium trying to prove his team is legit.

“Obviously, we want to go out there and win Week 1. But I mean, that's not the Super Bowl, and our ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl,” Randall said Wednesday. “We've just got to build each and every week so we can reach our ultimate goal."

Randall mentioned that goal twice, the other in regards to the Browns going 1-31 in 2016-17 and finishing 7-8-1 last season after he was traded to Cleveland.

Asked if positive talk about the franchise is good, Randall said, “I don’t even know how to answer that question … because the vibe and the way we carry ourselves in the locker room, whether or not people are talking good or bad, we’re going to continue to stick together and we’re going to continue to get better each and every day, just try to fight for our ultimate goal, and that’s to win the Super Bowl.”

Randall believes the Browns can avoid the boom-or-bust scenario facing them if they “play and fight as one” on every play.

“The end result Sunday will let us know if we're good enough or if we've lived up to the hype. I guess we can talk about it next week,” he said.

“We’ve got guys that have been fighting together through camp. We’ve got guys that since OTAs have put together a plan. We actually believe in that plan and we trust that plan. We finally get to go out and show the world what we’ve been doing the last two, three months because there’s been a lot of talk. I’m tired of hearing the talk. I’m ready to play football, period. The fact that it’s finally here, I’m definitely stoked, happy about it, and I hope the fans are ready to go because we are just as excited as they are.”

Randall, 27, played three seasons for the Green Bay Packers, reaching the NFC Championship in 2016 and the divisional round as a rookie in 2015. He said his three seasons there were not much different than what the Browns are facing.

"Nah. You've just got to cross your T’s and dot your I’s. You've just got to know that you're going to get your best effort from everybody each and every week,” Randall said. “And you've just got to be prepared physically and mentally."

Good to go

Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sat out team drills for most of training camp and didn't play in the four preseason games because of a minor hip injury. But Beckham wasn't listed on the first injury report of the season.

"Odell's ready to go," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "So, yeah, I feel good about the plan [to rest Beckham during the preseason]."

Kitchens has seen Beckham ramp up his intensity as Week 1 has approached.

"He's not the only one I have seen it under," Kitchens said. "... The sense of urgency with these guys definitely increased, and it needs to. I think it has been over the past week and a half."

Beckham's teammates have no doubt he'll make the huge impact on the offense everyone expects.

"Worth every penny," free safety Damarious Randall said. "... His run after catch is like really the most impressive stuff I've seen about him. How quick he is, how elusive he is. I think he's faster than what a lot of people give him credit for."

— Nate Ulrich

More Color Rush

The Browns went 3-0 last season in their Color Rush uniforms, and the combination of brown jerseys and pants with orange stripes and numbers became popular among fans.

So the Browns asked the NFL to switch the Color Rush design to their primary uniforms, and they announced the league granted them permission.

The Browns will wear the Color Rush uniforms six times this year, all at home, beginning Sunday. They'll also don them against the Los Angeles Rams (Sept. 22), Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 13), Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 14), Cincinnati Bengals (Dec. 8) and Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 22).

— Nate Ulrich

Kicking change

The Titans placed Ryan Succop on injured reserve and agreed to terms with fellow kicker Cairo Santos.

"We're still going to go and try to block his kick," Kitchens said. "We don't care who's kicking it."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut Santos this past weekend. Last season, he went 9-of-12 on field goals and 17-of-17 on extra points in seven games for the Bucs and 5-of-6 on field goals and extra points in two games for the Los Angeles Rams.

Succop had offseason knee surgery, and the Titans were aware the recovery had been less than ideal.

"That's something that we've been looking at and trying to give Ryan every opportunity to get himself [right] and put himself in a position to be able to help us," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said during a conference call. "When it became evident that it wasn't going to happen in human time, when we needed it to, we had to make a decision."

— Nate Ulrich

Extra points

*The Browns listed two players on their injury report. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence (shoulder) was a full participant, and rookie linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) was limited.

*For the Titans, starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and linebacker Reggie Gilbert (knee) did not practice. The Titans will be without starting left tackle Taylor Lewan, serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

*Kitchens said others besides offensive coordinator Todd Monken called plays during the preseason, but Kitchens reiterated he will call them during the regular season.