At one point during Nick Chubb’s media availability Wednesday at Browns headquarters, defensive end Olivier Vernon shouted so the mass of media could here: “That’s my running back,” causing the usually stoic Chubb to break out an untypical grin he accents with a hint of laughter.

Vernon will have to get in line.

Chubb’s understated, workmanlike attitude likely has endeared him to legions of Browns fans after his rookie campaign when he racked up 996 yards [5.2 yards per carry, eight TDs] appearing in all 16 games. He only started nine before a trade of Carlos Hyde cleared the way for him to get the lion’s share of action at running back. Chubb actually hit the 1,000 yard mark in the season finale, but a negative play erased that one from history.

With expectations for the Browns having an explosive offense, he could be a key catalyst because he feels more comfortable heading into his second year.

“Everything is just coming to me and it's easier, seeing things a lot faster. It's just more natural,” Chubb said.

Ironically, he sees little difference between last season and the one that begins Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Tennessee Titans, even though he’s the featured running back.

“It's what I'm used to my whole career, so as far as different, I'm starting,” he said. “That's the only difference, but other than that, I've approached it the same way.”

In other words, the here-and now-represents what matters most for the 5-foot-11, 227-pound running back taken with the team’s second second-round choice in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“What I always do,” he said when asked what he has to do to have a better season, “put last season in the past and continue to work and get better every day.”

And he knows what that will take – an effective offensive line.

“I have a lot of confidence in those guys. We only lost one from last year,” he said. “You know, the guy who filled in for him, he's doing a great job and all the guys up front are very experienced, talented and [there's] a lot of great chemistry between them and I look forward to running behind them.”