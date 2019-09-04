It took Walsh Jesuit about three minutes to separate from host Archbishop Hoban on Wednesday night in a girls soccer match at Dowed Field.

Senior Kathryn Ramicone scored Walsh’s initial goal, and then senior Aubrey Rea contributed the next four goals to guide the Warriors to a 7-0 victory over the Knights in a North Coast League Blue Division match.

“This feels great,” Rea said. “We played with fight and never stopped. We came out here pumped and ready to go.”

Walsh finished with an edge in shots on goal (13-2) and corner kicks (9-3).

“These games, I think sometimes teams get so pumped up for them and then they give up a couple of goals and then they just let down,” Walsh coach Dino McIntyre said. “That is why you have the big gap in scoring, because we are not seven goals better than them by any means. We put our chances away and I think we played with more composure.”

Ramicone scored her goal in the third minute on a loose ball just a few feet from the net to put Walsh (5-0-1) ahead quickly.

Rea then scored goals in the sixth minute, the 13th minute and the 40th minute to give Walsh a 4-0 lead.

Freshman Natalie Shimmel assisted on Rea’s first goal, senior Morgan Pentz assisted on Rea’s second goal and sophomore Kennedy Alberty assisted on Rea’s third goal.

Walsh’s lead reached 5-0 in the 43rd minute when Rea scored her fourth goal off of a pass by Pentz.

“We are definitely fighting, we are winning balls out of the air and our defense is strong,” said Pentz, who scored four goals in a 7-0 win over Hoban (3-2-0) last year.

Shimmel and Pentz contributed goals to conclude the scoring. Rea assisted on Shimmel’s goal and Shimmel assisted on Pentz’s goal.

“It is pretty crazy to play on this team and in this game because I came to all of their games last year and watched them,” Shimmel said.

Senior Kiera Sarka and sophomore Maggie Krosky played goalkeeper for Walsh and combined to record the Warriors' fifth shutout.

“We have had each other’s backs throughout all of the games,” Sarka said. “We fight together and we defend together.”

Walsh senior defenders Noel Bentley and Sophia Gorski also played key roles in the shutout along with juniors Lis Ptacek and Teah Haag, and sophomore Margey Brown.

Hoban beat CVCA 5-1 on Saturday when junior Miriam Szijarto scored four goals, but Walsh limited Hoban’s offense on Wednesday by controlling possession.

Hoban played Wednesday without senior goalkeeper Bridget Martin, who sustained a knee injury against CVCA.

“When you have people like Walsh has, where they are good and they can shoot, it led to a tough night,” Hoban coach Patrick Dobbins said. “They were better than us all over the field.”

