TENNIS

Tallmadge 4, Kent Roosevelt 1

After a 6-4 loss in the first set, Anna Siesel came back to win the final two sets 6-1 and 6-3 and win at No. 1 singles for the Blue Devils (3-5, 1-2).

Jackson 5, Canton McKinley 0

Samantha Reese's straight-set win at No. 2 singles keyed the Polar Bears to improve to 10-1 and 4-0 in the Federal League.

Kenmore-Garfield 3, North 2

Delaina Threat and Laylia Santee won their second doubles tiebreaker 10-2 to help earn a City Series match win for Kenmore-Garfield.

Norton 5, Field 0

Emma Clark and Taylor Casey at No. 1 doubles, and Kaitlyn Cowx and Rylie Wagner at No. 2 doubles posted straight-set 6-0, 6-0 wins for the Panthers.

Highland 5, CVCA 0

Senior Emily Hadler and freshman Jo Oberhaus posted 6-0, 6-0 singles victories to lead the Hornets.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 4, Copley 1

Victories at No. 1 singles by Andie McKnight and No. 2 singles from Allie Tomaszewski led the Irish (6-3) to a win at Springside Racquet and Fitness Club.

BOYS GOLF

Lake Center Christian 174,

Southeast 200

Both Matt Starcher and Nathaniel Capeta shot 6-over par 42s to lead the Tigers to a Portage Trail Conference win. Kobe Byler and Thomas Fulk each carded a 45 on the Olde Dutch Mill course in Lake Milton.

GIRLS SOCCER

CVCA 3, Fairless 1

Payton Fraley's two unassisted goals keyed the Royals to a Principals' Athletic Conference win. Fraley assisted on CVCA's third score, a goal by Abigail Van Drunen.

Stow 1, North Royalton 0

A first-half goal by Madison Marino led the Bulldogs to a Suburban League National Conference win.