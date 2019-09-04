LIZZIE BICKAR

Tallmadge, golf



Bickar, a senior, shot a school-record 32 in a nine-hole match against Aurora at Sunny Hills Golf Course in Kent on Aug. 22.

TITAN CASEY

Hudson, cross country



Casey, a sophomore, posted a time of 16:13.77 to finish first overall out of 174 boys varsity runners in the GlenOak Golden Eagle Invitational. He helped Hudson score 33 points and top a 21-team field.

MAKENZIE DAMSA

Barberton, soccer



Damsa, a senior, helped Barberton open its season with a 4-0 record. She scored three goals in a 9-4 win over Southeast, two goals in a 4-0 victory over Canton Central Catholic, five goals in a 5-2 win over Ellet and one goal in a 4-1 victory over Coventry.

SOFIA ISTNICK

Jackson, cross country



Istnick, a sophomore, posted a time of 18:36.90 to finish first overall out of 146 girls varsity runners in the GlenOak Golden Eagle Invitational. She helped Jackson score 48 points and top a 17-team field.

KIERA SARKA

Walsh Jesuit, soccer



Sarka, a senior goalkeeper, had shutouts in Walsh’s first three games, wins over Nordonia, Solon and Dublin Coffman. She made five saves in the 3-0 win over Solon and nine saves in the 1-0 victory over Dublin Coffman. Against Coffman, she made six saves on 1-on-1 breakaway opportunities.

