After what seemed like a longer-than-ever Browns offseason, regular season football is back. The expectations for the Browns are greater than they've ever been since the team came back to Cleveland in 1999.

On this week's Cover 2 podcast, Beacon Journal Browns beat writer Nate Ulrich previews the season and what to watch in 2019. Here are the specific topics we covered:

- Which will have a greater effect on Baker Mayfield this season, the loaded wide receiver group with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry or the questionable line where the Browns seem unsettled at right guard?

- After an offseason where Baker Mayfield was in the news often for the things he's doing off the field, what you can expect to see differently on the field.

- The issue of having rookies in Jamie Gillan and Austin Seibert at punter and kicker, respectively.

- Thoughts on the Browns' depth, and where it could stand to get better.

- What parts of the team we're excited the most about this season.

- How the Browns will react to the spotlight being directly on them with three of the first five games on primetime television.

- What to expect from Freddie Kitchens who is, don't forget, going into his first season as a head coach.

- Looking ahead to Sunday's game against the overlooked Tennessee Titans and making some predictions.

You can also subscribe on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts.