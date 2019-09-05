GIRLS GOLF

St. Vincent-St. Mary 179,

Springfield 197

Julia Hofacker shot a 4-over 38 at Mud Run Golf Course to lead the Irish (8-1) in a nonleague match. Playing from the blue tees, Hofacker birdied the first hole and had four pars, including a chip-in on No. 7.

BOYS GOLF

Mogadore 161, Field 179

Dillon Pendergast carded a 38 and Cory Gasaway had a 39 as the Wildcats (10-0) romped to victory Thursday at Sunnyhill Golf Course. Ben Lansinger and Aaron Morris completed the Mogadore scoring, each shooting 42, on the par 35 course.

Field's Spencer Crone was the medalist with a 2-over 37.

BOYS SOCCER

Firestone 4, GlenOak 2

Isaac Koehler scored twice and had an assist for the Falcons (4-1) in a nonleague win at GlenOak. Koehler has four goals this season.

Archbishop Hoban 2,

Highland 0

Alex Wong put the Knights on the board less than two minutes into the game and Duncan Ulman added a second score in the second half as Hoban improved to 6-0.

TENNIS

Revere 3, Nordonia 2

Revere (6-4) posted a win behind singles victories by Morgan Dobos, Maddie Kavenagh, and Nina Lazbin.

GIRLS SOCCER

Field 2, Firestone 0

Second-half goals by Cassie Wilde and Rachel Ruggles led Field (4-1) to a nonleague win. McKenna Rahe assisted on both goals.