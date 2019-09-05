BROOKE FIELDSON

Green, soccer



Fieldson, a junior, helped Green open the season 5-0-1 with wins over Mentor, Lake, Stow, Louisville and GlenOak, and a draw against Buckeye. She scored three goals in a 4-3 win over Stow, and scored one goal apiece in a 3-0 victory over Louisville and a 2-0 triumph over GlenOak.

ANNA FREEMAN

Revere, volleyball



Freeman, a sophomore, is a presence at the net for 6-0 Revere, which has wins over Woodridge, Green, CVCA, Tallmadge, Barberton and Highland. She had 23 kills and 16 digs against Tallmadge, 20 kills and 10 digs versus Barberton and 18 kills against Highland.

ROBERT GRAVES

Cuyahoga Falls, football



Graves, a senior, set a school record with seven rushing touchdowns to lead Cuyahoga Falls to a 62-0 win over Parma Normandy in the season opener. Graves, who finished with 231 yards on 11 carries, broke a record previously held by Tommy Froelich, who had six rushing touchdowns against Barberton in 2001. Graves scored on runs of 45, 3, 18, 5, 3 and 35 yards in the first half, and sprinted 58 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.

CLEO MELDRUM

Medina, golf



Meldrum, a junior, led Medina to victories over Shaker Heights (194-241) and Mentor (182-214). She shot a 43 over nine holes at Shawnee Hills Golf Course in Bedford against Shaker Heights and carded a 41 over nine holes versus Mentor at Medina Country Club.

NATALIE STEPANOVICH

GlenOak, volleyball



Stepanovich, a freshman, had 20 kills to help GlenOak beat Jackson in five sets (25-18, 17-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-10) on Aug. 29. The Golden Eagles gave the Polar Bears their first Federal League loss since 2010, snapping Jackson’s 99-match win streak in the FL. Stepanovich also had nine kills in GlenOak's three-set win over North Canton Hoover on Wednesday

