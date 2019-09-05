CLEVELAND — Reynaldo Lopez pitched a one-hitter for his first complete game in 75 career big league starts, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Indians 7-1 Thursday.

The Indians, who lost for the fifth time in seven games, began the day 5 games behind the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins and tied with the Oakland A's for the second AL wild card, a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

After spitting four games against the White Sox, the Indians headed to Minnesota for a three-game series.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Lopez (9-12) allowed an RBI double in the second to Kevin Plawecki that scored Jake Bauers, who had walked. Lopez struck out 11, walked three, retired his final 16 batters and threw 109 pitches. Lopez pounded his right fist into his glove when he struck out Franmil Reyes to end the game.

Last Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, he gave up six runs in two-thirds of an inning in his shortest big league outing.

Welington Castillo hit a two-run homer in the second off Zach Plesac (7-6), who allowed six runs in five-plus innings. The rookie right-hander was removed with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth.

Adam Engel hit a two-run single in the sixth off Hunter Wood that made it 6-1. Yolmer Sanchez had two RBI for Chicago.

Castillo homered after shortstop Francisco Lindor lost Yoan Moncada's popup in the sun. Lindor drifted into shallow left field but appeared to never pick up the ball, which dropped a couple feet away for a single.

Castillo followed with his ninth homer and added an RBI groundout in the ninth. Sanchez had an RBI single in the fourth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth from Wood, who had just entered

Sidelined

White Sox manager Rick Renteria will undergo surgery on his right rotator cuff Friday in Chicago and miss the weekend series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Renteria plans to return to the dugout early next week. Bench coach Joe McEwing will run the team in Renteria's absence.

"I do intend to play again this year," Renteria joked.

Trainer's room

Indians: Outfielder Yasiel Puig had the day off. "He's kind of beat up," manager Terry Francona said. "I thought it'd be really good for him to take a deep breath."