BEREA — Jim Nantz’s in-laws live in Cleveland and he has a second home here to make it more convenient when he visits with his wife and two young children.

But three months ago, Nantz did not expect to be calling the Browns’ season opener against the Tennessee Titans along with his top CBS Sports crew of Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. At that point they had only two Browns assignments, road trips to New England and Pittsburgh, which are still on their schedule.

Broadcasting a regional game on a FOX doubleheader weekend, Nantz said CBS will show Browns-Titans in the highest percentage of markets.

"I think (CBS) ultimately said ‘I think there are more people interested in what’s going on with Cleveland,’” Nantz said Friday. “I’m thrilled to be here for Week 1 with all this excitement and curiosity about what’s going on with the Browns. I think the whole country is anxious to see what this is all about. It’s not that long ago that this franchise was as low as you could go. Now I think it’s fair to say that they have put together a foundation to be really good for a long, long time.

“We’re all anxious to see 13 (Odell Beckham Jr.) running around in a Cleveland Browns uniform, catching passes from No. 6 (Baker Mayfield), what’s that going to look like. It’s much bigger than just that, too. Every position group looks to be improved, fortified. (General Manager) John Dorsey’s done a fabulous job. It’s exciting.”

Asked his biggest question mark about the Browns, Nantz said, “I’m not sitting here right now doubting or questioning anything. There’s no lingering, ‘Oh, my gosh, they’ve got to address this right now.’ They’re pretty well positioned.

“I’m anxious to see it all come together, just as I’m sure Tennessee is as well. This is a Tennessee team that’s pretty good.”

Nantz said if the Browns starting piling up victories, it’s possible more games could get the No. 1 crew. He said the Browns’ trip to Denver is under consideration for a CBS doubleheader, although it’s competing against Packers-Chargers and the decision is weeks away.

When it was mentioned to Romo that plenty of horror stories could be told about the Browns’ history since 1981, Romo said, “It’s switching.”

Kush to start

Kitchens said seven-year veteran Eric Kush would start at right guard, where he has worked for the past four weeks. Kush has played in 33 games for the Chiefs, Rams and Bears, starting 12.

“He’s got a great personality off the field, really fun,” Tretter said. “You need a laugher in every group and Kush is a guy even if it’s a terrible joke, it’s going to be the funniest thing he heard that day. On the field he’s seen a lot of things, so the communication and understanding of what’s coming, it’s easy to talk to him."

Kush was unfazed by the Browns' recent trades for guards Wyatt Teller (Bills) and Justin McCray (Packers).

“He has an attitude that he’s going to handle his business and do what he knows he has to do. He’s not going to worry about everything else going on around him,” Tretter said of Kush.

Injury report

Browns wide receiver Beckham was a full participant in practice throughout the week despite the minor hip injury he explained Thursday has prevented him from running at top speed.

Asked if there are any concerns about Beckham's health, coach Freddie Kitchens said, "No, Odell's ready to go."

The Browns listed backup linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring) as questionable.

The Titans ruled out backup linebacker Reggie Gilbert (knee) and listed starting right guard Kevin Pamphile (knee) as questionable. Pamphile didn't start all week.

-- Nate Ulrich

Dawg Check

Kirksey explained the origin of his "Dawg Check" call, designed to draw a barking response. He said former Browns linebacker Jamie Collins used to say it before passing the torch to him.

"I just took it and ran with it," Kirksey said. "Say we need a third-down stop or a big play on offense, everybody yelling Dawg Check, that’s everybody as one.

"The Dawg Check brings the city together. It’s something that we all can relate to, something we all can be a part of. You can be walking down the street and just a random person, ‘Dawg Check’ and then they bark."

Asked if he'd trademarked it yet, Kirksey said, "We’re going to talk about that a little later."

Focused on run

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is bracing for a heavy dose of Titans running backs Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis, formerly of the Browns.

"They're going to try to come in and try to establish the run game being on the road .. and then create vertical shots down the field," Wilks said. "Henry is a big, physical back that loves to play downhill. He's going to try to test the perimeters of the defense. We have to do a great job of setting the edges and turning him back inside."

The Titans ranked seventh in the NFL last season in rushing yards per game (126.4). Henry, 6-foot-3 and 247-pounds, rushed 215 times for 1,059 yards (4.9 average) and 12 touchdowns.

The Browns, though, aren't intimidated.

"They’re more of a finesse team to me, I believe," defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said. "Not more so downhill like they claim to be, but they know how to get yards. They definitely know how to run the ball, but it’s just not an in-your-face type deal."

-- Nate Ulrich

Extra points

*The Browns voted quarterback Mayfield (offense), linebacker Christian Kirksey (defense) and long snapper Charley Hughlett (special teams) captains.

*Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is on high alert for Titans kickoff returner Darius Jennings, who averaged 31.7 yards per return with one touchdown last season. "I used to lose sleep over Devin Hester and all the other great returners we faced over the years," Priefer said. "This kid may not be Devin Hester, but he's really good."

*Beckham has a new marketing deal with Columbus-based healthcare leader Abbott to serve as a creative director and ambassador for the drink Pedialyte. Abbott announced the partnership Friday.

*Kitchens revealed his family owns four dogs, cockapoos and an Australian Labradoodle. They're named Brown Potato, Coffee Bean, Friday and Monday. His family recently found a home for Minicamp, the last puppy of a litter.

*Nantz said in July he took a group of 10 to play golf at Firestone Country Club’s famed South Course, followed by dinner at the Diamond Grille. “We miss that stop so much,” he said.