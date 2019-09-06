Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Aurora (1-0) at CVCA (1-0)
Brecksville (0-1) at Green (1-0)
Brunswick (1-0) at North Royalton (1-0)
Canton South (0-1) at Northwest (1-0)
Carrollton (0-1) at Coventry (1-0)
Cle. John Marshall (1-0) at Ravenna (1-0)
East (0-1) at Perry (1-0)
Eastlake North (1-0) at Revere (1-0)
Ellet (1-0) at Tallmadge (0-1)
Firestone (0-1) at Copley (0-1)
GlenOak (1-0) at Massillon (1-0)
Kenmore-Garfield (0-1) at Lisbon Beaver (1-0)
Lake (1-0) at Lyndhurst Brush (0-1)
Manchester (1-0) at Indian Valley (1-0)
Marlington (0-1) at Kent Roosevelt (1-0)
Mayfield (1-0) at Jackson (1-0)
Medina (1-0) at Highland (0-1)
Niles McKinley (1-0) at Alliance (1-0)
North (0-1) at Orrville (1-0)
North Canton Hoover (1-0) at Louisville (0-1)
Norton (0-1) at Chippewa (0-1)
St. Vincent-St. Mary (0-1) at Walsh Jesuit (0-1)
Solon (1-0) at Twinsburg (1-0)
Southeast (1-0) at Field (0-1)
Springfield (0-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (1-0)
Stow (1-0) at Barberton (1-0)
Strasburg (1-0) at Rootstown (1-0)
Streetsboro (1-0) at Pepper Pike Orange (0-1)
Strongsville (1-0) at Hudson (0-1)
Woodridge (1-0) at Nordonia (0-1)
Wooster (1-0) at Wadsworth (1-0)
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (1-0) at Archbishop Hoban (1-0)
---
Saturday's Games
Canton McKinley (1-0) at Buchtel (0-1), 1 p.m.
Garfield Heights Trinity (1-0) at WRA (1-0), 2 p.m.
Mogadore (1-0) vs. Shadyside (1-0) at New Philadelphia, 7 p.m.