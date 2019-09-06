BARBERTON – A pack of Stow Bulldogs played the role of spoiler on Friday night when Barberton played its first football game on its new synthetic turf field at Rudy Sharkey Stadium.

Stow sophomore quarterback Owen Bainbridge threw three touchdown passes and the Bulldogs earned a 34-21 victory to snap Barberton’s 26-game regular season win streak.

Bainbridge completed 14-of-22 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns for Stow (2-0) in a Suburban League crossover game.

Juniors Mykal Azar, Justin Weightman, Clayton Mosher and Jack Bryden also played key roles for Stow with senior Jaelen Crider.

Azar rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries as Stow coach Tom Phillips and his staff did a nice job of mixing things up on offense and defense.

Barberton (1-1) scored on the opening drive when senior Chase Haywood threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to senior Ryan Watkins with 9:30 on the clock. Sophomore Eston Brown kicked his first of three extra points to give the Magics a 7-0 lead. The drive also featured a 25-yard completion by Haywood to senior Joe Johnstone and a 22-yard rush by sophomore Markim McKinnie.

Stow countered quickly as Azar rushed for a 34-yard touchdown at 8:50 to make it 7-6.

The Magics compiled a 10-play drive that covered 81 yards to extend their lead to 14-6 with 4:59 left in the first quarter. Haywood threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to McKinnie to cap the drive, which also included a 38-yard run by McKinnie.

The Bulldogs fought back with a solid second quarter to take a 20-14 halftime lead. Bainbridge threw two touchdown passes in the quarter, connecting with Weightman on a 49-yard strike at 5:36 and with Azar on a 19-yard score with 22.2 seconds on the clock. Senior Chad Woliver ran for two-points after the second touchdown.

Stow increased its lead to 27-14 with 8:51 to go in the third quarter when Bainbridge found Mosher for a 19-yard touchdown pass and senior Chris Miller kicked the extra point.

Barberton put together a promising drive on the next possession, but Mosher put a stop to that with an interception on the Stow 11-yard line with 6:00 to go in the third quarter.

The third quarter concluded with Stow ahead 27-21 after Barberton reached the end zone with 1:30 on the clock when Haywood found Watkins on a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Stow opened the fourth quarter with a punt and Barberton took over possession on its own 5-yard line. Stow junior Jack Bryden ran an interception back 3 yards for a touchdown with 11:38 remaining, and Miller’s kick made it 34-21.

Senior Josh Andrassy recorded two sacks, and senior Louie Aristide and senior Mike Mitchell both contributed one sack.

Haywood completed 28-of-47 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns, Watkins had eight catches for 100 yards and McKinnie rushed 14 times for 123 yards.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.