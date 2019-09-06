PERRY TWP. — Perry, treating the pass like the plague, outlasted an East team that seemed to throw a bomb every third play Friday night.

Perry's 21-14 win featured two goal-line stands, zero passes before the Panthers had all of their points, and one throw all told.

"I told our guys all week, if they run 60 plays, 58 of them are going to be runs," East coach Marques Hayes said. "That's normal for them."

East, hoping for its third playoff season in four years, lost again to a Federal League team after losing the previous Friday at Jackson.

Hayes could live with this loss, remarking afterward what a fight his team put up.

Perry coach Keith Wakefield said, "I don't know if we'll get hit as hard all year as we got hit tonight. I doubt it."

The Dragons expected an uptick upon the return of No. 1 quarterback Nakari Virden, who emerged from a scrimmage against Coventry with a hamstring pull that knocked him out of the opener.

Virden lined up for his first snap in an empty backfield, but something was amiss, and the Dragons got a timeout. The Dragons went three-and-out with two incomplete passes on their first series.

Perry's offense got right down to the grind. A 17-yard run by Dominic Vinas on fourth-and-2 led to a touchdown by an untouched Vinas on third-and-goal from the 2.

East had more trouble on the first snap of its second series. A botched exchange left the ball on the turf. Perry junior Anthony Jones dove on it.

On first down from the East 25, Dion Cundiff charged around the left side for 15 yards. Amir Betts broke two tackles on the next play, a 10-yard touchdown run to the right side.

Virden made a play on his third series. He got clobbered as he released a bomb that was caught by senior Deshawn Jones for a 43-yard gain.

Camron Hall broke up a fourth-down pass into the end zone to end the threat.

Hayes wound up alternating Virden with last Friday's quarterback, George Rozier, who opened the fourth series. Virden was soon back in, handing off to Richtell McCallister, who sped to an opening on the right side and sailed 44 yards for a touchdown.

East's defense, rallying around middle linebacker Bangally Kamara, forced a second consecutive punt. It could have been a tone-setter. Instead, a long punt pinned the Dragons deep. A tackle for loss by 290-pound defensive tackle Vinny Sciury set up second-and-long. Hall, a 5-foot-7, 140-pound sophomore, jumped a pass toward the Perry sideline for a interception. His 15-yard touchdown return enabled Perry (2-0) to seize a 21-7 lead with 4:30 left in the half.

Virden again completed a bomb released while he was getting hit. Jones again was on the receiving end, this time for 41 yards. It set up a third-and-goal with the nose of the ball inches from the goal line.

A high shotgun snap left the Dragons with a fourth-and-goal from the 8.

A half that began with East needing a timeout ended with no timeouts left and Virden yelling to the bench with the play clock running down. Two-way player Vinas blitzed from Virden's blind side and had a clear path to a sack with 18 seconds left.

The Dragons had adjusted to Perry's run-happy offense and led 151-114 in yards, but the Panthers were disciplined (one penalty), opportunistic, and up by two touchdowns.

On East's first snap of the half after a Perry fumble, Virden threw a deep spiral down the middle to senior Travon Walker, who caught it in stride for a 50-yard touchdown.

East had a chance to tie it, but got stuffed on a fourth-and-goal from the 1. Rozier, in at quarterback, kept the ball, and was stopped short of the goal line by Max Millin and Devonte Armstrong.