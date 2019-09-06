GOLF

BOYS

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 184, CRESTWOOD 204

(At Windmill Lakes, Ravenna. Yardage: 3,252; Par: 35)

Lake Center Christian: Capeta 43, Byler 44, Starcher 45, Fulk 52.

Crestwood: Benoit 46, Guyette 52, Riley 52, Loomer 53, Eyerman 53.

Records: Lake Center Christian 7-3, 5-3; Crestwood 4-7, 2-6.

MOGADORE 161, FIELD 179



(At Sunny Hill Golf Course, Kent. Par: 35)



Mogadore: Pendergast 38, Gasaway 39, Lansinger 42, Morris 42.

Field: Crone 37, May 43, Stayer 47, Tronge 52.

Records: Mogadore 10-0; Field 7-7.

MANCHESTER 183, NORTHWEST 188



(At Spring Hills Golf Club, Clinton.)



Manchester: Shover 41, Wike 46, Speedy 47, Eubank 49.

Northwest: Huscusson 45, Roud 45, Schenz 47, Brown 51.

BARBERTON 176, TALLMADGE 187



(At Barberton Brookside, Norton. Par: 37)

Tallmadge: Hudak 38, Fairhurst 49, Kester 50, Ulrich 50.

Barberton: Morgan 41, Griffith 43, Walker 46, Miller 46.

MEDINA 158, FIRESTONE 188



(At J. E. Good Park Course, Akron. Par: 35)

Medina : Viton 39, Varley 39, Parker 40, Trumpler 40.

Firestone: Ryan 43, Lux 48, Holefelder 48, Smith 49.

Records: Medina 2-0-1; Firestone 3-4.

GIRLS

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY179, SPRINGFIELD 197

(At Mud Run Golf Course, Akron. Yardage: 2,504; Par: 34)

Springfield: Devaney 44, Miller 48, Allen 51, Miller 54.

St. Vincent-St. Mary: Hofacker 38, Kalaman 42, Steel 48, Peterson 51.

Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 8-1.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK TWO

Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Aurora (1-0) at CVCA (1-0)

Brecksville (0-1) at Green (1-0)

Brunswick (1-0) at North Royalton (1-0)

Canton South (0-1) at Northwest (1-0)

Carrollton (0-1) at Coventry (1-0)

Cle. John Marshall (1-0) at Ravenna (1-0)

East (0-1) at Perry (1-0)

Eastlake North (1-0) at Revere (1-0)

Ellet (1-0) at Tallmadge (0-1)

Firestone (0-1) at Copley (0-1)

GlenOak (1-0) at Massillon (1-0)

Kenmore-Garfield (0-1) at Lisbon Beaver (1-0)

Lake (1-0) at Lyndhurst Brush (0-1)

Manchester (1-0) at Indian Valley (1-0)

Marlington (0-1) at Kent Roosevelt (1-0)

Mayfield (1-0) at Jackson (1-0)

Medina (1-0) at Highland (0-1)

Niles McKinley (1-0) at Alliance (1-0)

North (0-1) at Orrville (1-0)

North Canton Hoover (1-0) at Louisville (0-1)

Norton (0-1) at Chippewa (0-1)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (0-1) at Walsh Jesuit (0-1)

Solon (1-0) at Twinsburg (1-0)

Southeast (1-0) at Field (0-1)

Springfield (0-1) at Cuyahoga Falls (1-0)

Stow (1-0) at Barberton (1-0)

Strasburg (1-0) at Rootstown (1-0)

Streetsboro (1-0) at Pepper Pike Orange (0-1)

Strongsville (1-0) at Hudson (0-1)

Woodridge (1-0) at Nordonia (0-1)

Wooster (1-0) at Wadsworth (1-0)

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (1-0) at Archbishop Hoban (1-0)

---

Saturday's Games

Canton McKinley (1-0) at Buchtel (0-1), 1 p.m.

Garfield Heights Trinity (1-0) at WRA (1-0), 2 p.m.

Mogadore (1-0) vs. Shadyside (1-0) at New Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

GREEN 3, WADSWORTH 2



Singles: Heideman (W) d. Pryor 6-2, 6-2; Dando (G) d. Guenther 6-4, 6-2; McCall (W) d. Brubaker 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: Kestner-Atkinson (G) d. Saylor-Cornacchione 6-3, 6-3; Uhl-Peel (G) d. Brandyberry-Porter 6-2, 6-1.

Records: Wadsworth 6-5, 2-2.

REVERE 3, NORDONIA 2

Singles: Dobos (R) d. Agra 6-1, 6-0; Kavenagh (R) d. Penrod 6-3, 6-0; Lazbin (R) d. Buckles 6-2,6-2.

Doubles: Kopniske-Orzechowski (N) d. Kinder-Fan 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; McMichaels-Schuster (N) d. Shenigo-Gowda 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Records: Revere 6-4; Nordonia 2-9.

FIRESTONE 5, KENMORE-GARFIELD 0



Singles: Moritz (F) d. McRoberts, ret.; Moore (F) d. Moe 6-4, 6-1; Mink (F) d. Thornton 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Nemer-Phillips (F) d. Walker-Johnson 6-1, 3-0 ret.; Moxon-Minson (F) d. Miller-Threat 6-3, 6-0.

Records: Firestone 7-2, 2-0.

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 3, GLENOAK 2

Singles: Goltz (GO) d. Burkholder 6-4, 7-6'; Niedermier (H) d. Norris 6-3, 5-7, 6-2; Gilbert (H) d. Schweizer G 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Baitista-Dixon (GO) d. Savitski-Wyszynski 6-0, 6-3; McCarthy-Vober (H) d. Geitgey-Pergins 6-1, 6-1.

JV Score: Archbishop Hoban 5, GlenOak 0.

OTCA Tournament

JACKSON 5, SHAKER HEIGHTS 0

Singles; Henson (J) d. Lowery 6-1, 6-2; S. Reese (J) d. Hsick 6-1, 6-2; P. Reese (J) d. Yasinsky 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Altman-Cardi (J) d. Bocks-Wilson 6-2, 7-5; A. Williams-R. Williams (J) d. Glinzler-Cronin 6-4, 6-3.

Records: Jackson 11-1.

ST. VINCENT-ST.MARY 5, JACKSON "B" 0

Singles: McKnight (STVM) def. Rajan 6-1, 6-1; Tomaszewski (STVM) def. Brown 6-3, 6-2; S. Rafique (J) def. Epps 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Chmura-O'Connor (STVM) d. Burroughs-Gabriele 6-4, 6-3; Davis-Pier (STVM) d. Rafique-Davis 6-0, 6-2.

Records: STVM 7-3.

HUDSON 3, WALSH JESUIT 2



Singles: Nijhuis (H) d. Kealy 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Fan (H) d. Waltz 6-3, 6-4; Hall (H) d. Swanson 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: Carmichael-Masteller (WJ) d. Tuttle-Grainger 5-7, 6-4, 6-0; Coyle-LeBlanc (WJ) d. Sigler-Uijtewaal 3-6, 6-0, 7-5.

Records: Hudson 7-4.

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

BARBERTON 15, NORTH 50

Individual Results: 1. Curry (B) 18:34; 2. Jordan (N); 3. Jordan (N); 4. Patalon (B); 5. Davidson (B); 6. Saunders (B); 7. Swiat (B); 8. Somerick (B); 9. Slater; Grimsley (B).

VOLLEYBALL

Scoring Summaries

FIRESTONE 25-25-25, ELLET 15-6-20

Kills: White (F) 8; Trowbridge (E) 4, Urdiales (E) 4. Digs: Ramsey (F) 7; Judeh (E) 2. Blocks: Boone (F) 3; Uridales (E) 2. Assists: Zupancic (F) 38; Hill (E) 2. Service Points: Ramsey (F) 19; Hill (E) 5. JV Score: Firestone, 2-0.

Records: Firestone 4-2, 3-0; Ellet 1-4, 1-2.

BUCHTEL 23-25-25-25, NORTH 25-11-17-7

Kills: Thornton (N) 4; Cheatham (B) 17. Digs: Thornton (N) 3; Oliver (B) 9. Blocks: Wilkins (B) 7. Assists: Thomas (N) 13; Williams (B) 24. Service Points: Williams (B) 23. JV Score: Buchtel 2-1.

Records: Buchtel 8-0, 6-0.

EAST 245-25-25, KENMORE-GARFIELD 12-13-15

Kills: Hopson (E) 3. Blocks: Whitehead, Wray (E) 1. Assists: Croft (E) 10. Service Points: Croft (E) 17. JV Score: Kenmore-Garfield 2-1.

CVCA 25-20-25-25, FAIRLESS 15-25-10-10

Kills: Nickols (CVCA) 9. Digs: Nickols (CVCA) 20. Blocks: Gibbons (CVCA) 8. Assists: Wodrich (CVCA) 19. Service Points: Gibbons (CVCA) 12, 2 aces. JV Score: CVCA, 2-0.

Records: CVCA 3-5, 2-1.

TRIWAY 23-25-25-25, NORTHWEST 25-22-15-14

Kills: Cudnik (NW) 11. Digs: Wise (NW) 10. Blocks: Cudnik (NW) 4. Assists: Lower (NW) 21. Service Points: Lower (NW) 7.

Records: Northwest 5-5, 3-1; Triway 7-1, 4-0.

FIELD 25-25-25, SPRINGFIELD 14-12-4

Kills: Bay (S) 2. Digs: Gardinier (S) 8. Assists: Kern (S) 5. Service Points: Penix (S) 3. JV Score: Field, 24-26, 25-15, 25-9.

Records: Springfield 1-4, 0-4.

GARRETTSVILLE 25-25-25, ROOTSTOWN 18-16-15

Kills: Johns (G) 9; Stefancik (R) 11. Digs: Fogelman (R) 14. Blocks: Johns (G) 5. Assists: Shirkey (G) 17; Glass (R) 23. Service Points: Sommers (G) 12 points, 2 aces; Kurtz (R) 7 points, 1 ace. JV Score: Garrettsville, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21.

Records: Garrettsville 2-4, 1-1; Rootstown 3-4, 1-3.

COVENTRY 25-25-25, WOODRIDGE 14-19-15

Kills: Meinen (C) 13. Digs: Gotto (C) 16. Blocks: Meinen (C) 3. Assists: Ungashick (C) 20. Service Points: Echevarria (C) 10, Meinen (C) 10. JV Score: Coventry, 25-20, 25-12.

Records: Coventry 8-1, 4-0.

WADSWORTH 25-25-25, CUYAHOGA FALLS 12-9-10

Kills: Dunkle (W) 8, E. Haydu (W) 8. Digs: Zufra (W) 13. Blocks: Dunkle (W) 4. Assists: Conley (W) 21. Service Points: Sabol (W) 17.

Records: Wadsworth 7-1, 4-0; Cuyahoga Falls 0-5, 0-3.

BARBERTON 26-25-15-28, AURORA 24-20-21-26

Kills: Silva (B) 17. Digs: Mayle (B) 20. Blocks: SIlva (B) 3. Assists: Morgan (B) 35. Service Aces: Mayle (B) 4.

GREEN 25-25-25, CANTON MCKINLEY 11-15-13

SOCCER

BOYS

Scoring Summaries

COPLEY 6, AURORA 1

Goals: Harter (C) 3, Bruckin (C) 2, Kerekes (C), Bibza (A). Shots on goal: Cop., 15-8. Corner kicks: Cop., 7-3. Saves: Hoff (C) 10, Hill (C) 7; Hoff (A) 10.

Records: Copley 2-3; Aurora 5-2.

FIRESTONE 4, GLENOAK 2

Halftime: GlenOak, 2-1. Goals: Koehler (F) 2, Schwerdtfeger (F), Withington (F), White (GO), Parr (GO). Assists: Schwerdtfeger (F), Koehler (F), Pongracz (F), Melendez (GO). Shots: Fir., 14-5. Corner kicks: Fir., 8-2. Saves: Curlee (F) 3; Riccillo (GO) 7.

Records: Firestone 4-1; GlenOak 3-3-1.

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 2, HIGHLAND 0



Halftime: Archbishop Hoban, 1-0. Goals: Wong (AH), Ulman (AH). Shots on goal: Hob., 11-1. Corner kicks: Hob., 4-0. Saves: Lauterjung (AH) 1, Fenn (AH) 0; Throckmorton (Hig.) 8, Ciornei (Hig.) 1. JV Score: Archbishop Hoban, 2-0.

Records: Archbishop Hoban 6-0; Highland 1-5-2.

Schedule

Saturday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Brunswick at GlenOak

Coventry at Buckeye, 3 p.m.

Firestone at Perry, 3 p.m.

Keystone at Barberton 2 p.m.

Marlington at St. Vincent-St. Mary

North at Canton Central Catholic

North Royalton at Avon Lake

Toledo St. Francis at Jackson, noon

Twinsburg at Mentor

Wadsworth at North Canton Hoover, noon

WRA at Archbishop Hoban

GIRLS

Scoring Summaries

STOW 6, COVENTRY 0



Halftime: Stow, 1-0. Goals: Yoder (S) 2, Marino (S), Hobart (S), Klingensmith (S), Hargett (S). Assists: Casenhiser (S), Tondiglia (S), McCoy (S). Shots on goal: Stow, 14-5. Corner kicks: Cov., 5-3. Saves: Northup (C) 8; Hosek (S) 5. JV Score: Stow, 5-0.

Records: Coventry 0-2; Stow 5-1.

WOODRIDGE 2, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 1

Halftime: 1-1. Goals: N/A (W), N/A (W), Jones (STVM). Shots on goal: 6-6. Corner kicks: 2-2. Saves: Tersigni (STVM) 4; N/A (W) 5.

Records: STVM 3-2-1.

FIELD 2, FIRESTONE 0

Halftime: 0-0. Goals: Wilde (Fie.), Ruggles (Fie.). Assists: Rahe (Fie.) 2. Shots on goal: Fie., 20-6. Saves: Beitko (Fir.) 16; H. Siudak (Fie.) 3, Reeves (Fie.) 3.

Records: Field 4-1.

Schedule

Saturday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban at Green, 3 p.m.

Brecksville at Jackson

Canton McKinley at Warren G. Harding, 2 p.m.

Copley at Hudson

Ellet at Crestwood, 3 p.m.

Field at Kenston, 3 p.m.

GlenOak at Austintown Fitch, 5 p.m.

Jackson at Wadsworth

Kent Roosevelt at Streetsboro

Keystone at Barberton, noon

Louisville at Perry

North Canton Hoover at Revere, 3 p.m.

Ravenna at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 2 p.m.

Springfield at Waterloo, 11 a.m.

Twinsburg at Avon Lake

WRA at Linsly School (W. Va.), 4:30 p.m.

Willoughby South at Nordonia