St. Vincent-St. Mary 34, Walsh Jesuit 7

The Fighting Irish beat Walsh for the fifth consecutive time and tied the all-time school series 22-22 behind senior Luke Lindsay's passing and sophomore George Linberger's rushing. St. V-M netted 421 yards of offense to the Warriors' (0-2) 140 yards.

The Irish quarterback was 8-for-11 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. In the fourth quarter, Lindsay hit Dalen Burney and O'Hadji Jackson on scoring plays. Linberger carried the ball 28 times for 147 yards and two short touchdown runs. Jeff Sampson added a 3-yard rushing score for the Irish (1-1) in the third quarter.

Rootstown 52, Strasburg 20

The Rovers' quick-strike offense scored 45 first-quarter points to improve to 2-0. Strasburg (1-1) had a 6-0 lead before Gavin Schlabach responded with back-to-back 4-yard touchdown runs. Travis McCrady scored with 6:32 left in the first on a 14-yard pass from Trey Burch.

On Strasburg's next offensive series, McCrady scored on a 30-yard fumble return. When the Tigers punted on the next series, Charles Harris took the ball 45 yards for a touchdown to put Rootstown ahead 38-6.

McCrady closed out the first-quarter scoring with a 63-yard catch from Burch with 1:07 left in the quarter. McCrady finished with three catches for 107 yards. Burch tallied 138 yards passing on just five completions.

Medina 31, Highland 0

An air attack by Ryan Gillespie and Drew Allar shut out the Hornets as Medina improved to 2-0. At quarterback, Gillespie was 35-of-52 for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Allar came on in relief and completed 5-of-7 for 72 yards and Medina's final touchdown pass. Neither threw an interception. Gillespie and Allar were the only rushers for Medina, netting the Bees minus-1 yard on the ground.

Lake 28, Lyndhurst Brush 0

Three rushing touchdowns by three different players and a 31-yard interception return by Bryce Snow, got the Blue Streaks their second win of the season.

Vincent Garro and Sean-Michael James scored on 1-yard runs for Lake and Dreden Owens added a 12-yard TD. Owens finished with 103 yards rushing on 16 carries. Chase Abdul was 4-for-4 in extra points.

Northwest 34, Canton South 14

Four running scores by quarterback Brennon Markham led the Indians (2-0) to a road win. Markham threw for 112 yards and ran for 96.

Strongsville 35, Hudson 28 (OT)

After Strongsville (2-0) scored twice in the third quarter to take a 28-21 lead, Drew Lightner tied the score at 28-28 with a 67-yard run with 10:06 to go in the game. In overtime, Garret Clark's 20-yard carry put the Mustangs ahead for good. Clark finished with 161 yards rushing, while Lightner led Hudson with 107 yards on 14 carries.

Louisville 43, North Canton Hoover 36

A high-scoring rivalry was capped by Davis Burick's 5-yard touchdown run with 5:49 left in the game. Colton Jones then converted the 2-point conversion with a pass to Ryan Pukys for Louisville (1-1).