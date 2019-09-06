Kennesaw State (1-0) at Kent State (0-1)

When/Where: Noon Saturday/Dix Stadium.

TV/Radio: ESPN3/WHLO 640 AM.

Series: First meeting.

About Kennesaw State: The Owls are ranked No. 7 in this week's FCS Coaches Poll. They opened the 2019 season by rushing for 433 yards in a 59-0 victory over Point (Ga.). They've advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs the past two years, winning 23 games during that stretch. Kennesaw State runs the triple-option offense, and is expected to feature junior running back Shaquil Terry (821 all-purpose yards, six TDs last season). Junior linebacker Bryson Armstrong is considered the top candidate for Big South Player of the Year this fall.

About Kent State: The Flashes will try to win their third consecutive home opener. They struggled offensively, but hung tough defensively in their season-opening 30-7 loss at Arizona State on Aug. 29. Kent State will turn up the tempo offensively behind junior quarterback Woody Barrett, who will attempt to bounce back from a rough outing in the opener. Senior Jo-El Shaw leads the ground attack, while the Flashes have a deep stable of receivers paced by speedy senior Antwan Dixon and 6-foot-3 sophomore Isaiah McKoy. … Kent State's defense features senior Theo Majette up front, junior Cepeda Phillips at linebacker, and a deep back end with senior Jamal Parker and junior Elvis Hines at the corners and junior/Maryland transfer Qwuantrezz Knight at safety.

— Allen Moff