WOMEN'S SOCCER

Bowers goal leads Zips



Bailee Bowers scored off an assist from Carly Pcholinsky with 10 minutes left in the first half to lead Akron to a 1-0 road win over Youngstown State on Friday.

Zip (2-3) goalies Vanessa Berlin and Libby Harper combined to save three shots for the clean sheet.

Flashes come up short



Kent State fell 1-0 to visiting Xavier to remain winless .

Keeper Faith O'Neill turned away seven shots for the Golden Flashes (0-3-1). Midfielders Vital Kats and Maddie Holmes fired five shots but could not find the back of the net.

VOLLEYBALL

Zips fall in three sets



The University of Akron dropped all three sets to William & Mary at the Xavier University Tournament in Cincinnati.

Junior Emily Weigand led the Zips (1-3) with a game-high 33 assists and senior Ashley Richardson had 11 kills.

FIELD HOCKEY

Kent blanks Temple

The Flashes jumped out to an early lead en route to a 3-0 victory to hand visiting Temple its first loss of the season.

Clara Rodriguez Seto scored two goals and assisted on the other goal from Laila Richter.