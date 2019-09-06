UAB (1-0) at Akron (0-1)



When/Where: Noon Saturday/InfoCision Stadium

TV/Radio: CBS Sports Network; WARF (1350-AM flagship), WHKW (1220-AM/96.9-FM); WHKZ (1440-AM); iHeart Radio, TuneIn.com/Akron Zips.

Series record: First meeting

About Akron: The Zips try to bounce back after suffering a 42-3 loss to Illinois in their season opener without the aid of three key starters — LT Trevor Brown, DL Davon’te Jest and CB Alvin Davis.

About UAB: The Blazers are defending Conference USA champions coming off a 24-19 win over Alabama State.

Quotable: “It’s going to be a really good challenge for our team and the players in our program to go out there and compete against a group like that,” UA coach Tom Arth said during his Tuesday news conference, “and we’re excited about it. We realize how big of a game it is for us, what a great opportunity it is for us having a conference champion coming into our stadium to have a chance to compete with them.

— George M. Thomas