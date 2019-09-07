How They Match Up
Browns 2018
13th-ranked offense (368.8)
• 20th scoring (22.4)
• 14th rushing (118.3)
• 13th passing (266.3)
30th-ranked defense (393.0)
• 21st scoring (24.5)
• 28th rushing (135.2)
• 25th passing (257.8)
Turnover ratio
• Tied for eighth (plus-7)
Titans 2018
25th-ranked offense (312.4)
• 27th scoring (19.4)
• Seventh rushing (126.4)
• 29th passing (185.9)
Eighth-ranked defense (333.4)
• Third scoring (18.9)
• 18th rushing (116.4)
• Sixth passing (216.9)
Turnover ratio
• 21st (minus-1)