How They Match Up

Browns 2018



13th-ranked offense (368.8)

• 20th scoring (22.4)

• 14th rushing (118.3)

• 13th passing (266.3)

30th-ranked defense (393.0)

• 21st scoring (24.5)

• 28th rushing (135.2)

• 25th passing (257.8)

Turnover ratio

• Tied for eighth (plus-7)

Titans 2018



25th-ranked offense (312.4)

• 27th scoring (19.4)

• Seventh rushing (126.4)

• 29th passing (185.9)

Eighth-ranked defense (333.4)

• Third scoring (18.9)

• 18th rushing (116.4)

• Sixth passing (216.9)

Turnover ratio

• 21st (minus-1)