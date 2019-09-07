Browns vs. Titans: Predictions
Nate Ulrich
Browns 27, Titans 18
Myles Garrett and others on Cleveland's defensive line take control in an electric atmosphere.
Season: 10-6
Virtually all arguments against a successful Browns season are related to chemistry, not personnel, because GM John Dorsey has built a playoff-caliber roster.
Steve Doerschuk
Browns 23, Titans 16
The Browns are 1-19 in expansion-era openers. Dorsey, Freddie and young Baker somehow make that seem like some other era.
Season: 10-6
If Baker Mayfield's line comes around, and if new coordinator Steve Wilks' defense fulfills its potential, 10-6 would almost be disappointing.
Marla Ridenour
Browns 27, Titans 10
All eyes on Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., but Browns' defensive line steals the show
Season: 10-6
Even a rookie kicker and punter can't obscure the Browns' talent; how they cope with expectations and unexpected losses will be the key
George Thomas
Browns 17, Titans 14
All the talk is about offense, but beware a defense that could revive barking in the Dawg Pound.
Season: 10-6
They're still learning on the job.