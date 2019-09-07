Browns vs. Titans: Predictions

Nate Ulrich



Browns 27, Titans 18

Myles Garrett and others on Cleveland's defensive line take control in an electric atmosphere.

Season: 10-6

Virtually all arguments against a successful Browns season are related to chemistry, not personnel, because GM John Dorsey has built a playoff-caliber roster.

Steve Doerschuk



Browns 23, Titans 16

The Browns are 1-19 in expansion-era openers. Dorsey, Freddie and young Baker somehow make that seem like some other era.

Season: 10-6

If Baker Mayfield's line comes around, and if new coordinator Steve Wilks' defense fulfills its potential, 10-6 would almost be disappointing.

Marla Ridenour



Browns 27, Titans 10

All eyes on Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., but Browns' defensive line steals the show

Season: 10-6

Even a rookie kicker and punter can't obscure the Browns' talent; how they cope with expectations and unexpected losses will be the key

George Thomas



Browns 17, Titans 14

All the talk is about offense, but beware a defense that could revive barking in the Dawg Pound.

Season: 10-6

They're still learning on the job.