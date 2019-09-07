CROSS COUNTRY

Wooster Invitational

The Hudson boys team won its third invitational in as many tries, easily topping runner-up Louisville 38-63 in Saturday's Division I 5K at the Wooster Invitational in the 22-team big-school race. Titan Casey led the Explorers with a third-place time of 15:56.2.

Sofia Istnick won with a time of 17:59.6 to lead Jackson to the team title in the girls Division I race. Clare Nicholas of second-place Wadsworth finished second individually.

Manchester's Mackenzie McCarthy won the girls Division II-III run, followed by Orrville's Maya Hamsher. The Red Riders finished fifth as a team and Manchester was ninth.

Bruce Lerch Invitational

The Woodridge boys and girls teams won titles at Brecksville High School. Behind Micah Blair and Ryan Champs, who placed second and third, respectively, the Bulldogs placed five runners in the top 12 to score 31 points, 69 better than host Brecksville. Brunswick was third in the 26-team event.

Brunswick's Emily Bardwell won the girls race as the Blue Devils finished second with 91 points, just behind Woodridge's 76. Izzy Best was the top Bulldogs runner with a seventh-place time of 20:23.4.

Dover Invitational

Firestone finished tied for second with Garaway behind New Philadelphia in the boys large school race in Dover. Clay Peets was second and Anthony Gorsuch third for the Falcons.

GIRLS SOCCER

Green 2, Archbishop Hoban 0

Second-half goals by Lauren Leemaster and Zoe Dellaserra helped keep the Bulldogs unbeaten. Lillian Jakuszewski had six saves in goal for Green (6-0-1) to earn the shutout.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 6, Ravenna 1

McKenna Jones scored twice and recorded three assists as the host Irish (4-2-1) handed Ravenna (7-1) its first loss of the season.

Jackson 1, Wadsworth 0

The Polar Bears (6-1) made Brooke Bossart's first-half goal stand up for a nonleague win. Allyson Stalnaker assisted on the goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Chardon Hilltopper Invitational

Tallmadge beat both Burton Berkshire and Garrettsville 2-0 and then claimed the Chardon Hilltopper Invitational by beating the Hilltoppers 23-25, 25-9, 25-10 in the final. Ellie Kirker had 23 assists in the championship match for the Blue Devils (6-1).

BOYS SOCCER

Chippewa 5, Waynedale 0

Riley Sims, Ethan Letz, Nick Long, Nick Green and Bennett Utter all found the net for the undefeated Chipps (4-0-1).

Firestone 3, Perry 0

Hank Curlee had three saves as the Falcons (5-1) earned a nonleague shutout.

Worthington Kilbourne 2, Hudson 1

Chris Guerra scored the game-winner with 20 minutes left as Hudson fell to 4-2.